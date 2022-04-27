12 players we love for the Saints in the first round of 2022 draft

The New Orleans Saints don’t lack for options in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, with a plethora of wide receivers available to help address their biggest team need — but the team should attack multiple vulnerabilities with their pair of first-round picks. While there isn’t a quarterback prospect who looks ready to unseat Jameis Winston as the starter, that is another position the Saints could target, as are other priorities like left tackle and safety. But with this team we can’t rule out wild-card prospects at cornerback, linebacker, or even offensive guard.

So with that in mind, the Saints Wire staff each picked three prospects we’d love to see New Orleans land in the first round of this year’s draft. Maybe we’ll get lucky and see one or two of them in black and gold on Thursday night:

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The smoothest route runner in the draft, Olave’s ability to get open with consistency is exactly what the Saints are missing at receiver. He led the Buckeyes passing attack for three years as the go-to receiver on the depth chart and is built more like Calvin Ridley than Julio Jones, but brings similar skills as a vertical playmaker. Michael Thomas has already become something of a mentor for Olave, and the two could be fantastic together. – John Sigler

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no question about whether Hamilton should be the pick if he makes it to New Orleans’ draft slot. He’s an elite prospect who has suffered from playing an undervalued position and limited straight-line athleticism in pro day testing, but neither of those qualities are apparent on film. He’s developed a brilliant football IQ and uses it to wreak havoc on opponents from the back end. The Saints would be very lucky to land him. – John Sigler

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Willis has the most growth potential of any passer in this year’s draft, and he’s a great candidate to sit and learn behind Jameis Winston as a rookie before stepping into the starting role next season. Liberty’s offense limited his development but Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry could help him reach his potential. With quarterback salaries booming, getting Willis on an affordable deal would provide a competitive advantage once he’s ready to play. – John Sigler

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Now, if Hamilton is on the table past No. 10, I’d trade up immediately. Sticking to this exercise, Hamilton, Cross, Olave, and Jameson Williams are off the board. I know the Saints need a left tackle and a wide receiver. Neither position has a prospect left I’d argue over looking at best players available at Nos. 16 and 19. Cine not only fits what the team is looking for in terms of versatility – and a sleeper position of need – but he excels with the necessary traits. He has the athleticism to offer range at free safety, the burst and explosion towards the run, and noted ability to execute situational football per his college head coach. Cine would be a strong fit at the vision for Dennis Allen. – Maddy Hudak

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

JOSH MORGAN/Staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Cine, Booth is someone that you look at if those other positions see an early run. The number of cornerbacks the Saints have met with pre-draft somewhat surprised me and made me dig deeper accordingly – Booth having a Top 30 visit being one of them. He’s also a realistic target at a role considered premium, particularly when it’s a player who can play press and excels in man coverage. Most of his weaknesses are technique-based and just needing to reign it in a bit, both more than coachable by Kris Richard. Booth also has good body control and quickness, and fluid hips that could lend well to the slot role as well. He’d allow for New Orleans to look at the secondary holistically as a board of moving parts – and as team leader in interceptions in 2021, another playmaker at that. – Maddy Hudak

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is known for drafting players with good Senior Bowl outings, and I can see why. The player that caught my eye most was a guard learning how to take snaps at center; Johnson’s response to coaching and attentiveness jumped out. One might say the Saints need neither guard nor center, but I’d argue the entire line has lacked cohesion for two seasons. I’m not a fan of sunken cost fallacy, and that’s Cesar Ruiz at this point to me – who was initially drafted to play center and move McCoy over to right guard. Versatility is a trait the team covets on the line, and Johnson would allow them to look at the entirety as a group of moving parts. I’d take him over Trevor Penning, who would feel like a pick for the sake of drafting a left tackle. – Maddy Hudak

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

AP Photo/George Frey

Devin Lloyd is not necessarily a need pick, but he will almost assuredly be the best player available in the draft once it gets to the Saints’ picks. He brings everything you want in a player both on and off the field. With Demario Davis aging, and there still a hole at linebacker without being able to trust Zack Baun I am perfectly okay taking the future captain of the team here with opportunity for snaps immediately. There is no major hole in Lloyd’s game. – Dylan Sanders

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson isn’t the popular pick by any means, but I have more trust in him impacting an NFL team on Day 1 than Treylon Burks who is currently considered the best receiver outside of the top four prospects. I would also pick Dotson over Drake London, but that is a lot closer and depending on team needs. Dotson can stretch the field, play over the middle despite his smaller size, and go up for any contested catch you need. He plays bigger than he is and is arguably the most skilled player in this class at just catching the football. – Dylan Sanders

LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Bernhard Raimann is just Trevor Penning with a worse PR team. They’re both project athletic freaks with insane upside. I believe Raimann is the better pass blocker from day one, but he has the tools to be a complete lineman. He has only been playing the position for a couple of years, and with the Saints offensive line coaches I have faith that he could be molded into the franchise cornerstone of the left side. – Dylan Sanders

LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

AP Photo/John Amis

Cross is my top offensive tackle in this year’s class. While some may shy away from his heavy usage in passing sets while in Mike Leech’s air raid offense, I see the fit as one that makes sense for New Orleans. The Saints shouldn’t be shy about airing the ball out in 2022 with Jameis Winston under center and some potentially dynamic weapons that could be added along with Cross in this year’s draft. Not to mention the expected return of Michael Thomas. Cross is very likely the top pass protector in this year’s draft, which is of large value to the Saints after the departure of Terron Armstead. But Cross has also shown that he can be physical and mean in the run game as well. His athleticism will serve him well in a heavy zone run scheme. — Ross Jackson

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After losing both safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, the Saints have an important role to fill on their defense. One may already be taken care off after the free agent acquisition of Marcus Maye, but with Maye’s ability to play both the deep safety role and in the box, New Orleans can bring in another flexible prospect like Brisker to maximize their talents at each spot. Like Maye, Brisker can play either safety role. This would allow Dennis Allen to diversify their usage and disguise his coverages with multiple looks thanks to the versatility of his secondary. — Ross Jackson

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Williams may start out his NFL career on the physically unable to perform list for the first few weeks of the season, but once he returns, the New Orleans Saints would have one of the most dynamic weapons they’ve had on offense in quite some time. Likely the most explosive deep threat since Brandin Cooks. Williams isn’t just a deep threat though, he’s a threat at all levels of the field before and after he gets the ball in his hands. Line him up opposite Michael Thomas who will draw attention from safeties over the top, and let the Alabama product cook in his one-on-one situations.

