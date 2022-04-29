12 players Jets will consider on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean Treated Image

The Jets had a remarkable first day of the NFL draft, getting three of the top eight players on their board. But there’s still a lot more work to do on Friday night.

So here’s what to watch for with the Jets, and a dozen players they should be watching on Day 2.

Day 2 Picks: 38th (Round 2); 101st (Round 3)

Biggest needs: Safety, linebacker, center, tackle, running back

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

The Jets signed Jordan Whitehead and re-signed Lamarcus Joyner, but they’re not deep, especially beyond this year. This 6-1, 199-pounder has 4.4 speed, is tough, and is a real disruptive presence in the secondary, which is something Jets head coach Robert Saleh loves.

Maryland S Nick Cross

The 6-foot, 212-pounder might slip into Round 3, but probably not all the way to the Jets’ new pick at 101. He’s blazing fast (4.34) and aggressive, though over-aggressive at times. The Jets sent their DBs coach to Maryland’s Pro Day to check him out.

Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

GM Joe Douglas didn’t get his offensive lineman in Round 1, so how long do you think he’s going to wait? And could he really resist this massive, 6-8, 384-pounder? The Jets saw him at the Senior Bowl and might prefer someone who can move a little better. But man, that size is tempting.

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Douglas hasn’t been big on drafting small school guys, but his up-close look at this 6-6, 303-pounder could change that. He’s got good feet and can move, which isn’t surprising since he was once a tight end. He likely won’t push George Fant or Mekhi Becton right away, but could be developed for the future.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall

The Jets love Michael Carter, but their offense is built around a running back rotation and they need more depth. The 5-11, 220-pounder with 4.39 speed is the top running back in this class, so the Jets would have to get him quickly. He’d be heck of a weapon to add to their backfield.

Alabama RB James Robinson

There is a better chance that this 6-2, 226-pound bowling ball slips into the third round. He’s also a seemingly better complement to Carter for the Jets. He’s got good speed (4.53) but it’s his power that makes him dangerous. He can run through contact well and gets the tough yards up the middle. Carter can do that, too, but with Robinson he won’t need to.



Story continues

Joe Douglas in news conference

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

The Jets like their linebackers fast and aggressive, and that describes this 5-11, 229-pounder who shouldn’t last very long on Day 2. The Jets have depth in the middle of their defense, but no obvious replacement for C.J. Mosley, who is 30 and could be cuttable after this season.

Penn State LB Brandon Smith

The 6-3, 250-pounder has the size, speed (4.5) and all the measurables that scouts love, but he was inconsistent on the field. There’s a lot to work with, though, and he should be available late in the third round. The Jets notably had him in for a Top 30 visit.

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens

Maybe the weakest link in the Jets' line is at center, where they’re fine with Connor McGovern for now but they are eyeing change for the future. They like this athletic, 6-3, 303-pounder who ran a sub-5.0 in the 40 at the combine. He was a three-year starter for the ‘Huskers, too.

Kentucky C Luke Fortner

He’s not quite as athletic or quick, but the 6-4, 307-pounder has the required size and strength. He might end up as a guard in the pros, but the Jets would obviously want him in the middle. They saw him at the Senior Bowl, albeit on the other team.

Central Michigan C/G Luke Goedeke

Another small school player the Jets saw up close at the Senior Bowl. At 6-5, 312 he might end up being more of a guard in the NFL, but the Jets liked what they saw and could project him in the middle. He also could be available in Round 3.

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Would they really double up on receivers in the first two rounds? Well, the more weapons they can get for Zach Wilson, the better. Watson gives them the kind of size (6-4, 208) they don’t really have in their receiving corps. He can fly, too (4.36). And the Jets had him at the Senior Bowl where he showed he can play with NFL-caliber talent.