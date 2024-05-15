Here are 12 players to follow during Big Bend area high school football spring games

The floodlights are on and the shoulder pads are nestled under jerseys as spring football games kick off this week.

With the Leon County Jamborees slated for Thursday and Friday this week and a handful of schools playing individual games, there will be plenty of action on the gridiron this week, weather permitting.

As we look toward the planned spring scrimmages this weekend, here are some of the players to follow.

All classification years will be for the 2024-25 season

Charles Bosby, Sr., Leon

Leon linebacker Charles Bosby eyes a tackle on Chiles quarterback TJ Jacobs

One of the top linebackers in the area last season, Leon's Charles Bosby could be a star for the Lions this season, starting with a strong showing in the spring showcase. Posting 125 total tackles, seven for a loss, two sacks, one int and two fumble recoveries in his junior year, Bosby was one of the top tacklers in the area. A strong performance at the Leon County jamboree against Lincoln and Godby could spark Bosby and the Lions defense as the program continues to make strides under head coach Tyrone McGriff.

Isaiah Bundrige, Sr., Chiles

The Chiles Timberwolves hosted the Wakulla War Eagles for a football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

With the development of quarterback TJ Jacobs, Chiles will need some help from its receiving core to bring the offense together, and senior Isaiah Bundrige could be the guy to lead the charge. Only catching one touchdown last season, Bundrige showed flashes of what he is capable of on the gridiron with 14 catches for 251 yards. As the Timberwolves continue to develop the passing game, look for Bundrige to be a big part of that, and he should be a name to follow during the spring game against Wakulla and Rickards.

Christian Sims, Sr., Lincoln

The Lincoln Trojans defeated the Leon Lions 42-0 at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

One of the top quarterbacks in the area, Christian Sims enters his senior season with Lincoln as one of the most exciting players to watch. A threat with his feet and his arm, Sims adjusted to his first season with Lincoln by posting 1508 passing yards, throwing 11 touchdowns and adding 78 carries for 419 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Now with a year of experience with the Trojans under his belt, Sims could be in for an explosive senior season on Trojan Trail, starting with the spring games against Godby and Leon.

Tyriq Walker, Jr., Rickards

A strong Rickards defense has long been a staple of the program, and with star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins a lot of attention, the Raiders have threats across the board including linebacker Tyriq Walker. Breaking out as one the Raiders most reliable defenders in his sophomore season by posting 122 Tackles, six Sacks, three interceptions, one PBU and two forced fumbles, Walker is poised for a big junior year, starting with the games against Chiles and Wakulla.

Owen Klees, Jr., Wakulla

Freshman quarterback Owen Klees (15) receives a snap in a game against North Florida Christian on Oct. 21, 2022, at J.D. Jones Stadium. The Eagles won, 38-35.

Wakulla is looking for its next quarterback after Haden Klees finished his senior season with the War Eagels before heading to Samford. The search might stay in the family as Owen Klees is set for a more involved role on the offense this season, likely under center. Taking over for his older brother, Klees will look to lead the War Eagles back into the playoffs, with his first taste of action coming in the spring jamboree against Chiles and Rickards.

Lazarus Chambers, Jr. Godby

Gadsden County beats Godby 46-28 at Gene Cox Stadium on Oct. 28

Entering his junior season at Godby, quarterback Lazarus Chambers could be a name that turns heads in the Big Bend this season. Throwing 1,449 yards and 17 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, Chambers could be a standout this season alongside star wide receiver Tylan Vickers. The duo will have its first chance to show its connection during the spring jamboree against Lincoln and Leon.

Kemari Scurry, Sr., Madison County

One of the leaders of a strong Madison County defense last year was defensive lineman Kemari Scurry. Posting 46 tackles, including seven for loss and a sack, Scurry established himself as one of the top defensive players in the area for the Class 1R state runner-up Cowboys. Heading into year three under head coach Price Harris, Scurry could be one of the players that helps lead Madison County on another potential state championship charge. He'll get his first opportunity to showcase that during the Cowboy's spring game against Fort White on Tuesday, May 23.

Jeramiah McCloud, Sr., Gadsden County

Gadsden County junior defensive end Jeramiah Mccloud celebrates a defensive play in a game between Florida High and Gadsden County on Sep.15, 2023, at Gadsden County High School. The Seminoles won, 45-22.

One of the top names in the area on the recruiting scene, Gadsden County defensive lineman and University of Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud is a player to follow this season. Recording 55 tackles, including 14 for loss and 12 sacks in his junior campaign, McCloud has positioned himself as one of the top defensive players in the area heading into the fall, with the first glimpse of what the Jaguar star can do coming on Friday at Booker T. Washington.

Terrion Martin, Sr., North Florida Christian

The Eagles are entering a new era with head coach Johnny Nichols, with the former University of Florida player looking for a star to lead his team in the fall. One of the returning players who could fill that role for Nichols is Terrion Martin, who plays on both sides of the football for NFC. Mostly taking reps at defensive back last season, Martin posted 50 tackles, including three tackles for a loss and three PBU for the Eagles, and he could be a player to keep an eye on during spring competition.

DJ McCoy, Sr., Taylor County

Another team looking for a star under a new head coach is Taylor County, which enters the Jesse Braswell era as the Bulldogs look to bring the program back to the top of completion. One of the players to keep an eye on is senior Dj McCoy, who is a two-way star for Taylor County. McCoy posted 342 rushing yards, with one touchdown, alongside 430 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He added 109 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks to help lead the Bulldogs.

George Grant, Sr., Maclay

Maclay football beat Munroe 24-21 on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Maclay School

After a strong junior campaign for Maclay, George Grant is poised for a big season under center for the Marauders. Posting 2,458 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, including 944 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, Grant could breakout as one of the most exciting quarterbacks this season in the Big Bend with his top target Nash Beshears also returning for his senior season.

Christian Williams, Sr., St. John Paul II

The last player on our list is JPII's Christian Williams, who was one of the Panthers' most explosive players on defense in 2023, and he could be set for a huge senior campaign. Last season Williams posted 55 tackles, including 16 for a loss and 14 sacks, including two forced fumbles and and a defensive touchdown. Looking to be one of the leaders for the JPII defense this season, Williams is likely to shine in the spring.

