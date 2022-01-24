These 12 Patriots practice squad players didn't receive future contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' practice squad looks much different Monday after 12 players were not signed to future contracts.

Here's a list of those dozen players (h/t to @patscap on Twitter):

WR Jaylen Smith

TE Matt LaCosse

OL James Ferentz

G Alex Redmond

DT Daniel Ekuale

DT Bill Murray

LB LaRoy Reynolds

CB De’Vante Bausby

CB D.J. Daniel

CB Cre’von LeBlanc

DB D’Angelo Ross

S Sean Davis

Two of the notable names on this list include D'Angelo Ross and James Ferentz.

Ross played pretty well late in the season. He saw snaps on defense and special teams over the last three games of the regular season and the AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Ferentz provided valuable depth on the offensive line during the regular season and even made two starts in Week 5 against the Houston Texans and Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

All 12 of these players could still return to the Patriots before next season.

The Patriots did sign six players to future contracts last week, most notably wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and kicker Quinn Nordin.