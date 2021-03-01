12 pass-rushing options for Bills after J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills will not have three-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt in the fold in 2021. On Monday amid some speculation once again connecting the Bills to Watt, the 31-year-old decided to announce his new team.

The Arizona Cardinals.

While Watt is gone, the Bills’ needs remain. What direction could the team and general manager Brandon Beane go in now in terms of improving the team’s pass rush now?

Here is a quick rundown of options remaining for the Bills, post-Watt:

Carl Lawson | Bengals

Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (Gannett photo)

Age: 25 Carl Lawson completed his rookie contract with the Bengals in 2020. As a fourth-round pick, Cincy does not have a fifth-year option on his deal so Lawson will be a free agent. Spotrac estimates he could land a deal averaging $8.8M per season. While his sack numbers weren't there, Lawson did have a bunch of QB pressures... kind of similar to Jerry Hughes. 2020 stats: 16 GP | 36 tackles | 4 for loss | 5.5 sacks | 2 forced fumbles | PFF grade: 76.3 (14th)

Jadeveon Clowney | Titans

Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 In one season with the Titans, Jadeveon Clowney massively underwhelmed after taking his time last offseason deciding where he was going to play. He was injured once again, limiting him to eight games, and he failed to even record a sack. He has had injury issues throughout his career as well, and in part because of that, Spotrac estimates Clowney signs a deal worth $6.5M per season. 2020 stats: 8 GP | 25 tackles | 12 for loss | 13.5 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 70.9 (28th)

Trey Hendrickson | Saints

Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 A former third-round pick, Trey Hendrickson's rookie deal has expired and the Saints' cap situation is a mess so he'll likely be on the open market soon. Pro Football Focus actually did predict that Hendrickson would sign with the Bills this offseason. Their guessed contract was a four-year, $45M deal. 2020 stats: 15 GP | 23 tackles | 7 for loss | 8 sacks | 4 forced fumbles | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 69.3 (37th)

Von Miller | Broncos

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 Like Watt, Von Miller is no spring chicken at 31, but he's still good. Miller currently has a team option attached to his contract but the Broncos haven't yet flexed that so there's some question surrounding his future. Recent reports suggest there will be a "very good market" for Miller if he hits free agency. 2020 stats: 0 GP (season-ending ankle injury in training camp)

Yannick Ngakoue | Ravens

Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 Yannick Ngakoue has bounced around the NFL after emerging as one of the league's best at rushing the passer with the Jaguars. Once thought of as a franchise tag candidate, it appears Ngakoue will now test free agency. Considering that, he might be too expensive for the Bills as Spotrac estimates his value at $15.5M per season. 2020 stats: 15 GP (2 teams) | 23 tackles | 7 for loss | 8 sacks | 4 forced fumbles | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 69.3 (37th)

Melvin Ingram III | Chargers

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54). Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 31 Melvin Ingram is another player who has had injury issues holding him back at times. That'll certainly come into play with his price tag. He has experience playing in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense and perhaps Sean McDermott's D-line rotation can keep Ingram healthy? Spotrac estimates Ingram lands a deal averaging $11.4M per year. 2020 stats: 7 GP | 10 tackles | 0 for loss | 0 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 2 passes defended | 1 interception | PFF grade: 72.3 (27th)

Takkarist McKinley | Raiders

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 A former first-round pick, Takkarist McKinley had a pretty solid start to his NFL career with the Falcons but in recent memory his stock has gone way down. Even during last season, he was cut and failed physicals and had a weird sequence of events unfold for him because of that. Despite this, Spotrac still estimates an average salary of $8.4M for him. Bit of a roll of the dice. 2020 stats: 4 GP | 8 tackles | 1 for loss | 1.0 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 69.6 (Did not qualify for ranking)

William Gholston | Buccaneers

Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 A Super Bowl champ, William Gholston is a potential salary cap casualty for the Bucs. He's spent his entire career in Tampa, however, they can save $5.5M against the cap by cutting him and his deal carries no dead cap so he very well might hit the market. Gholston has also played in a couple of different schemes in his career and could play a couple of positions for the Bills. 2020 stats: 16 GP | 44 tackles | 8 for loss | 3.0 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 2 passes defended | PFF grade: 61.6 (71st)

Leonard Williams | Giants

Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (Gannett photos)

Age: 26 In his career prior to 2020, Leonard Williams had 18.5 sacks. Last season alone he had 11.5. A big-time breakout year for the defensive lineman. Naturally there will be some concern, though. Can he repeat that? Someone will bet on it, but will it be the Bills? 2020 stats: 16 GP | 57 tackles | 14 for loss | 11.5 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 79.8 (15th)

Romeo Okwara | Lions

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara. Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic

Age: 25 Another 2020 breakout player, Romeo Okwara is going to get himself a nice contract this offseason. Spotrac estimates $10.1M per season. His contract for 2021 had a void year in it so he'll be a free agent come March. Okwara had more sacks last season than he had in his entire career prior to 2020. 2020 stats: 16 GP | 44 tackles | 11 for loss | 10 sacks | 3 forced fumbles | 1 passes defended | PFF grade: 68.8 (38th)

Chandler Jones | Cardinals

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (Gannett photo)

Age: 31 The Cardinals saw their GM in Steve Keim say last week that Chandler Jones would not be a cut despite his team saving $15M against the salary cap if he is. Keim also said that before Watt was signed... so perhaps things have changed? Something to monitor. 2020 stats: 5 GP | 11 tackles | 1 for loss | 1 sacks | PFF grade: 62.6 (Did not qualify)

Henry Anderson | Jets

Jets' Henry Anderson. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Age: 29 Not exactly beloved in Orchard Park after a cheap shot on Stephen Hauschka back in the day, but guys on his team seem to like him so you never know. Henry Anderson is under contract with the Jets, but they can save $8.2M by cutting him, which seems likely to happen considering his numbers dropped off in 2020. 2020 stats: 16 GP | 42 tackles | 4 for loss | 0.5 sacks | 0 forced fumbles | 0 passes defended | PFF grade: 67.9 (55th)

