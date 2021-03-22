#12 Oregon State Upsets #4 Oklahoma State For A Spot In The Sweet 16
Krysten Peek recaps how #12 Oregon State upset #4 Oklahoma State to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1975.
There was no shortage of highlights Saturday from the 16 men's NCAA Tournament games that helped fully slice the field down to 32 teams.
Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards, and No. 8-seed Oregon State beat ninth-seeded Florida State 83-59 on Sunday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Oregon State (12-7) advances to play the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, South Carolina, while Florida State (10-9) is exiting after the first round for the first time in its last 17 appearances. Oregon State scored 20 of the first 26 points of the second quarter, including an 11-0 run, to take the first double-digit lead of the game after a 16-all first.
Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach's 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
With the shocking upset of Illinois and Wisconsin and Rutgers losing, the Big Ten has struggled mightily in the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament.
An afternoon of chalk exploded into life at night. The good: Two major upsets. The bad: A COVID-19 cancellation.
Twenty-two year-old killed near home in El SalvadorDiaz was preparing for ISA World Surf Games Katherine Diaz was struck by lightning while training near her home. Photograph: Made Nagi/EPA El Salvador’s top surfer, who had been preparing fo the sport’s Olympic debut this summer, has been struck and killed by lightning during a training session. “A great athlete who has represented our country has left us,” the Salvadoran Surf Federation said in a post paying tribute to Katherine Diaz on social media. “See you soon, great warrior. El Salvador is in mourning.” The 22 year-old had entered the water to start a training session on Friday near her home in El Tunco when she was struck. Emergency services tried to revive her on the beach, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Spanish newspaper AS reported that a sudden change in weather had caught those on the beach by surprise: “the sky was clear and it was an unforeseen storm that did not seem to carry much electrical intensity either.” The International Surfing Association paid tribute to Diaz in a Facebook post. “It is with a heavy heart that the ISA has learned about the passing of El Salvador’s Katherine Diaz,” read the statement. “Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport.” Diaz was preparing for May’s ISA World Surf Games in El Salvador, which will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.
Former high school stars in Southern California, who now play for UCLA and USC, spark NCAA tournament run.
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out
With Illinois the first No. 1 seed to go down, and Ohio State already out, Final Four spots are there for the taking.
With No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon St. and No. 11 Syracuse all advancing on one side of the bracket (not to mention Loyola Chicago), this might be the most upset-laden bracket ever.
Kenny Moore was with the Patriots for just four months in 2017, but he said his time there nearly drove him to quit football altogether.
Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
"It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."
He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?
Presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham was slow going throughout the NCAA tournament.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Here's what the top finishers took home from PGA National. T-8th Place: Zach Johnson $190,750. T-8th Place: Sungjae Im $190,750. T-8th Place: Sam Ryder $190,750. T-8th Place: Adam Hadwin $190,750. T-8th Place: Camilo Villegas $190,750. T-3rd Place: Denny McCarthy $320,600. T-3rd Place: C.T. Pan $320,600. T-3rd Place: Russell Henley $320,600. T-3rd Place: Brendan Steele $320,600. T-3rd Place: Chase Seiffert $320,600. 2nd Place: Brandon Hagy $763,000. Champion: Matt Jones $1,260,000