A 12-year-old(!) is making her LPGA debut this week, and everyone is raving about her swing

We'll spare you with the "What were you doing at 12?" comparisons, because you definitely were not doing what Michelle Liu is doing this week. The precocious pre-teen will be making her LPGA debut at the CP (Canadian) Women's Open. And her swing is drawing rave reviews from those at the event.

Looks like Liu is packing plenty of pop for anyone, let alone someone who is about to enter the eighth grade. Here's another look at the Vancouver native's long, powerful swing:

Also, notice how it only takes her 10 seconds to play her tee shot. Who says the younger generation of golfers are slowing down the game?

One of the LPGA's old guard, Christina Kim, played nine practice holes with the amateur on Monday and gave a glowing scouting report as well:

Apparently, Liu doesn't just drive for show, either:

Liu will be the youngest participant in the event's 47-year history, but the tournament is no strangers to golf phenoms. In 2012, Lydia Ko became the youngest LPGA winner at 15 years and four months before defending her title the following year. And Liu's idol and fellow Canadian Brooke Henderson won last year at 20.

“I hope to become a professional golfer one day and play on the LPGA,” Liu, who qualified for this event by being the top Canadian finisher in last week's Canadian Amateur, told the Toronto Sun. “I hope to be just as great, but not better than Brooke Henderson."

Awww. That's adorable.

