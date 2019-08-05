12 Observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 5

The Seattle Seahawks returned to work on Monday for another non-padded practice, one of their final sessions before the preseason opener on Thursday against the Denver Broncos. Here's what you need to know from Monday's practice at the VMAC.

1. Both Bobby Wagner (lower body) and Mychal Kendricks (personal) didn't practice. Austin Calitro and Shaquem Griffin worked with the first-team defense in their place.

2. Russell Wilson had one of his best throws of camp -- a 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly up the right seam in full-team red zone work. Wilson threaded the pass between two defenders in coverage. There was no margin for error on the throw, and Wilson was able to find Dissly anyway. A few plays later, WIlson hit Dissly up the left seam for a 6-yard touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3. David Moore caught a 6-yard touchdown during the red zone period on a quick pass left from Wilson. The blocking set up perfectly in front of him to clear Moore's path to the end zone.

4. Geno Smith had a few nice throws during the same period. The first was a 7-yard touchdown to Nick Vannett in the middle of the end zone. He then threw a beautiful ball into the end zone up the right sideline to Amara Darboh, but Darboh wasn't able to hang on.

5. Vannett ended the red zone period with a second touchdown -- an 8-yard throw from Wilson on a crossing route from left to right.

6. Jason Myers continues to impress. On Monday, Myers booted a 60-yard field goal that would have easily been good from 70 yards or more. It was absolutely blasted.

Story continues

7. Tre Flowers had maybe his best practice of camp. His top highlight came during the 7-on-7 period. Flowers broke up (and nearly intercepted) a deep ball down the left sideline from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett. Flowers was able to keep up with Lockett stride-for-stride before making a play on the football. Wilson later misfired on another deep shot for Lockett down the left sideline. It was a bit underthrown and made for an easy pass breakup for Neiko Thorpe.

8. Wilson recovered nicely and ended the drill with a 46-yard touchdown strike down the right sideline to Terry Wright.

9. Paxton Lynch had a few long completions in the ensuing team period. One was a pass over the middle to Dissly, and the second went to Nyqwan Murray on a deep cross from right to left.

10. Seattle's defense had a strong day overall and ended on a high note. The final team period was filled with pressures from several players. Barkevious Mingo had two would-be sacks. Calitro blew up a play-action pass, getting to Wilson before the quarterback could even make it through the play fake. Cassius Marsh also had a pressure and Bradley McDougald blew up a short pass to Lockett.

11. Veteran defensive tackle Jamie Meder forced a fumble against Bo Scarbrough. Meder was trailing Scarbrough and punched the ball out from behind. It was an impressive hustle play.

12. Jazz Ferguson continues to make his case for a spot on the roster. His best play on Monday was a full-extension grab over the middle on a pass from Paxton Lynch. Ferguson made the grab on a crossing route despite tight coverage.

12 Observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest