12 notable Broncos players set to become free agents in 2024

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton let many of the team’s in-house free agents walk this spring to sign with new clubs.

The Broncos have a strong core of players on rookie contracts — such as Pat Surtain, Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Baron Browning — mixed in with veterans like wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, safety Justin Simmons and newly signed offensive linemen Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

Next year, with limited salary cap space, Denver will have to make some tough decisions on a dozen notable in-house unrestricted free agents. The list of Broncos players scheduled to become free agents in 2024 is highlighted by linebacker Josey Jewell, who has started 43 games over the last five seasons.

This year, defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones was the team’s most notable player to depart during free agency.

Here’s a quick look ahead to 12 of the most notable Denver players who will have their contracts expire next March.

LB Josey Jewell (29)

LB Jonas Griffith (27)

OLB Frank Clark (30)

DL Mike Purcell (32)

DB Kareem Jackson (35)

CB K'Waun Williams (32)

OT Cam Fleming (31)

OL Lloyd Cushenberry (26)

WR KJ Hamler (24)

WR Kendall Hinton (27)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (25)

