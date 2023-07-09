12 non-conference opponents we want Oregon to play over the next decade

One of the great things about college football — or at least, one of the great things that used to be about college football — is that conferences were set, and each year you knew for the most part which teams you’d be playing. This gave ample opportunity to build rivalries and create a history that dated back decades, with contention growing long roots.

One of the downsides of this, though, is that there often was little room for non-conference experimentation. While most teams play nine conference games per year, it only leaves three non-conference opportunities to play someone who you aren’t as familiar with. Most schools only use one or two of these non-conference games to really test themselves, otherwise scheduling cupcakes against Group of Five or FCS level schools.

The Oregon Ducks are at least respectable when it comes to scheduling non-conference games. Over the years, we’ve seen them play Auburn, and LSU, and Michigan State, and Ohio State. Last year, they had the unpleasant joy of being Georgia’s first stop on the championship tour.

Not much will change for the Ducks’ non-conference scheduling going forward, either. They still have some solid home-and-home matchups on the calendar over the next decade, including games against Texas Tech in 2023/2024, Oklahoma State in 2025/2026, Michigan State in 2029/2030, and Ohio State in 2032/2033.

To check out Oregon’s complete non-conference schedule over the next decade, click here.

With all of that being said, though, there are many more games and matchups that we want to see the Ducks take on, simply for entertainment value. Here are the 12 teams that we most desperately want to see Oregon schedule over the next decade.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: No Previous Matchups

Our Reasoning

We want Bama? I don’t know if I would utter that statement with the malicious intent that some Oregon fans have over the past decade, but I do, indeed, want to see the Ducks play the Crimson Tide. These schools have never met on the gridiron, and though I’m sure Oregon could be getting into a 2022 Georgia Bulldogs situation once again, it is undoubtedly the top non-conference game I want to see.

Miami Hurricanes

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 0-1 (Last Game 1958)

Our Reasoning

I mean, come on. What Oregon fan wouldn’t relish an opportunity to play Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes? While there may not be a ton of bad blood with Cristobal since he left for his alma mater, I’m sure that every Duck would love to try and stick it to him in this matchup.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: No Previous Matchups

Our Reasoning

Another opponent that Oregon has never played, but someone that feels like they are on a similar level to the Ducks. Obviously, that seems blasphemous to say, being as Clemson has won championships in the past decade, but both schools rose to prominence this century and have been at the forefront of the sport since.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 2-3 (Last Game in 2007)

Our Reasoning

Michigan was 3-0 in this series that dates back to 1948, but a couple of thrilling wins for the Ducks — most notably led by Dennis Dixon in Ann Arbor back in 2007 — have it rightfully competitive in the history books. Who wouldn’t love to see these teams face off once again?

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 2-4 (Last Game in 2013)

Our Reasoning

These two teams have met a few times at the end of the year in bowl games, but getting it at the front of the schedule would provide a lot of hype, especially with as good as both have been on the recruiting trail. Neil Everett vs. Matthew McConaughey? Who says no?

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 2-0 (Last Game in 2010)

Our Reasoning

The Ducks have had a great history against Tennessee, with the last game being a thrilling win behind LaMichael James back in 2010. Of course, Tennessee has gotten a lot better since then under Josh Heupel, so I would be curious to see how this game would go down.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 1-3 (Last Game in 1995)

Our Reasoning

While this matchup has Rose Bowl written all over it, I would love to see it kick off a season. Both teams have been great, if not elite in their conferences over the years, but may not get the total respect that they deserve. This would be a fun non-conference game.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 1-7 (Last Game in 2021)

Our Reasoning

The Ducks and Sooners have had their run-ins over the years, with Oklahoma largely getting the last laugh, including a 47-32 victory in the Alamo Bowl a couple of years ago. However, the Ducks will always have that 34-33 win in 2006 that came with the infamous onside kick call.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 1-2 (Last Game in 2016)

Our Reasoning

We all remember what happened the last time these two teams played… Does 31-0 conjure up any nightmares for you? With the Ducks blowing that halftime lead and losing the Alamo Bowl in triple-overtime, there has been a bad taste ever since. Only another rematch would help get rid of it.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: 0-1 (Last Game in 1929)

Our Reasoning

I don’t think many Duck fans are alive who saw this first matchup between Oregon and Florida take place, so I would certainly like to see it again. These are two of the biggest brands in the nation, and it would be a fascinating game to start off the year.

Texas A&M Aggies

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: No Previous Matchups

Our Reasoning

I was surprised to see that Oregon and Texas A&M have never played before, but would love to see it happen. College Station and Autzen Stadium are two of the preeminent spots in the nation, so a home-and-home series would be incredibly entertaining.

Oregon All-Time Record vs. Opponent: No Previous Matchups

Our Reasoning

Who doesn’t want a shot at Lane Kiffin? He’s done a great job of turning Ole Miss around and keeping them in the competitive picture over the last few years. This would also be an elite uniform game if the Rebels agreed to wear their powder blue jerseys, and the Ducks went with a lightning yellow look.

