12 NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl – here's which one could in 2019

Of the 32 teams in the NFL today, 20 have been crowned as champions at one point or another in the Super Bowl era – leaving 12 still vying for their first.

That's roughly one-third of the league that has never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy.

While some of the teams, like the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, saw success prior to the AFL-NFL merger, others haven't even seen the big stage once.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is confident that his team will make it to and win Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, but do the NFL experts agree?

On NFL Total Access, Terrell Davis and Max Starks each revealed the five franchises they believe could end their Super Bowl droughts this season. Watch the video above to learn more about the long-suffering teams whose pain could finally come to an end.