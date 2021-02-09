12 NFL coaches who are branches on the Marty Schottenheimer coaching tree

1. Lindy Infante

Marty Schottenheimer passed away Feb. 9 at the age of 77. The former Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington, and San Diego Chargers coach earned a tremendous amount of respect throughout the NFL, compiling a 200-126-1 record in his career. Here is a list of coaches who were assistants of Schottenheimer's and then got their first coaching gigs. Infante was Schottenheimer's offensive coordinator with the Browns from 1986-87, and then took the job with the Green Bay Packers, where he remained through the 1991 season. Infante later took over the Indianapolis Colts from 1996-97.

2. Bruce Arians

Arians is old enough he is on everybody's coaching tree. Nevertheless, the Super Bowl-winning coach was with the Chiefs as their running backs coach from 1989-92.

3. Marc Trestman

Trestman was the running backs coach for the 1988 Browns, Schottenheimer's last season in Cleveland. He later coached the Chicago Bears from 2013-14.

4. Bill Cowher

Cowher was part of Schottenheimer's teams in Cleveland, but he started getting attention as the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive coordinator from 1989-91. Cowher took the job with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992 and delivered the franchise's fifth Super Bowl win in 2005, a year before he retired from the game.

5. Tony Dungy

Imagine having Cowher as your defensive coordinator and another future Hall-of-Famer, Dungy, as your defensive backs coach. That was the case for the Chiefs from 1989-91. Dungy has other influences from Chuck Noll and Dennis Green, but he did coach for Schottenheimer. Dungy was instrumental in changing the narrative forever for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and then led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl win during his 2002-08 tenure.

6. Herm Edwards

Edwards was a scout for the Chiefs from 1990-91 and then took over for Dungy as the team's defensive backs coach from 1992-95. Edwards ultimately took over the New York Jets from 2001-05 and then coached the Chiefs from 2006-08.

7. Gunther Cunningham

Cunningham was Schottenheimer's defensive coordinator from 1995-98 and then took over for Marty in Kansas City for the next two seasons.

8. Mike McCarthy

McCarthy was an offensive quality control coach for the Chiefs from 1993-94. He then took over as the quarterbacks coach from 1995-98. McCarthy eventually took over the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, leading the club to a Super Bowl win. The former Marty Ball disciple has been the Dallas Cowboys' coach since 2020.

9. Cam Cameron

Cameron was Schottenheimer's offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers from 2002-06, and he got his shot with the Miami Dolphins in 2007. However, Cameron lasted one season with the AFC East club as he posted a 1-15 record.

10. Tony Sparano

Sparano spent one season with Schottenheimer as his tight ends coach in Washington in 2001. Incidentally, Sparano took over for Cameron in Miami from 2008-11. He later replaced Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen amid the 2014 season.

11. Hue Jackson

Jackson was Schottenheimer's tight ends coach with Washington in 2001. He later took over the Oakland Raiders in 2011 for a season, and then stayed with the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18.

12. Rob Chudzinski

Chudzinski was the tight ends coach for the Chargers from 2005-06. He later became the Browns' coach for 2013 only.

