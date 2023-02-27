12 NFC West players make top 101 list but no Cardinals

The NFC West produced two playoff teams this past season. They also produced some of the league’s best players.

Pro Football Focus released its top 101 players for the 2022 seasons and that list is littered with NFC West players.

In all, 12 players made the list, although no one from the Arizona Cardinals made it.

Seven players from the San Francisco 49ers, three from the Los Angeles Rams and two from the Seattle Seahawks made the cut,

Check them out.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals, one of the worst teams in the league in terms of overall record in 2022, did not land a single player on the list.

Safety Budda Baker was a Pro Bowler and defensive lineman J.J. Watt had 12.5 sacks, but their play was not enough to crack the list.

Baker often doesn’t get much respect from analytic sites like PFF.

Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams, despite having an awful season, still had three players make the top 50.

LB Bobby Wagner (No. 30)

He had 50 stops and only missed four tackles all season.

CB Jalen Ramsey (No. 37)

He might be on the move this offseason, but he was used all over. He had PFF’s highest run defense grade at 91.8.

DT Aaron Donald (No. 48)

Of course Donald still makes the list, even missing time during the season. He had 40 defensive stops even while missing several games.

Sam Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers landed seven players on this list.

DE Nick Bosa (No. 11)

He was only the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, leading the NFL in sacks. He had an incredible 90 pressures.

OL Trent Williams (No. 13)

He is still the best tackle in football. He allowed only 17 pressures all season.

RB Christian McCaffrey (No. 31)

McCaffrey, when healthy, is perhaps the best back in the league with his combined skillset.

LB Fred Warner (No. 34)

He is the best linebacker in the league right now.

TE George Kittle (No. 40)

San Francisco’s quarterbacks had a passer rating of 140.5 when throwing the ball Kittle’s way.

He and Travis Kelce are the best tight ends in the game. Kittle is more complete of a player than Kelce but has not been as durable.

CB Charvarius Ward (No. 61)

His addition to the secondary changed things for the 49ers. They had the play up front but added consistent play at corner. He broke up 11 passes and had a pick last season.

LB Dre Greenlaw (No. 86)

Two linebackers in the top 101? Yes, the 49ers have that.

Seattle Seahawks

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Seahawks managed to land two players on the list.

S Ryan Neal (No. 70)

He had an 84.4 coverage grade and broke up six passes.

QB Geno Smith (No. 71)

The league’s Comeback Player of the Year was clutch. He had 34 “big-time throws” in 2022, the most other than Josh Allen.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire