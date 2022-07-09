Aaron Rodgers’ man bun is on the line in golf bet with Charles Barkley
Thanks to a bet with Charles Barkley, the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s hair is on the line.
Thanks to a bet with Charles Barkley, the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s hair is on the line.
You can come for my chicken tenders, you can even come for my Doritos, but when you come for my Costco food court, well, buddy, that’s when we have a real problem. And yet it seems I should brace myself, because the great modern evils of inflation and supply chain issues are starting to wrap their claws around Costco’s beloved chicken bake and 20-ounce soda, Insider reports. The chicken bake—a delectable crusted bite filled with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar dressing—has gone up in price fr
Running shorts are out and flowy shorts are in.
Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his role in the hit show "The Sopranos," has died. As CBS2's Dana Tyler reports, the Brooklyn native built a reputation for playing gangsters you couldn't help but love.
A drive for a drive.
Naomi Campbell just added an honorary Ph.D. from the University for the Creative Arts in England to her list of […] The post Naomi Campbell earns an honorary doctorate for work in fashion appeared first on TheGrio.
Hundreds will gather along the shores of Lake Tahoe this weekend to enjoy the 33rd annual American Century Golf Championship. Spectators can watch from the sidelines and cheer on their favorite celebrities. More than 80 celebs from the sports and entertainment world will play in this three-day tournament. Among those who are playing at Edgewood Tahoe South are: "Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson, NBA hall of fame Charles Barkley, Warriors star Stephen Curry, singers Nick Jonas and Justin Timberlake, "SNL's" Colin Jost, NFLer Patrick Mahomes II, Football hall of famer Jerry Rice, actor Ray Romano.
A Lake County firefighter is in the fight of his life and looking for help. On June 19, Blake Kocielko took the day off of work because he wasn’t feeling right. Later that day, he was rushed to the hospital.
Police say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive.
At halftime of Friday's Lakers-Suns Summer League game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave a minor update on the Kyrie Irving trade rumors.
Toms River was the latest Jersey Shore town to try to contend with giant summer gatherings that became unruly, police said.
Alker has four PGA Tour Champions victories, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2022.
The driver was believed to be traveling in an orange side-by-side UTV, model year 2019 to 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road.
How can one man be so skilled?
President Biden's proposed changes to Title IX could fundamentally undermine due process and free speech on school campuses.
Aquaman actor filed new court documents in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia on Friday arguing that the information on the jury panel list doesn’t match the demographics of juror 1
Rocco Mediate listens to wife's advice to succeed in Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.
Check back often for highlights from the third round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club
The actor, who has died aged 82, starred in a slew of classics from ‘Thief’ to ‘Misery’ but will be best remembered as the volatile Sonny in ‘The Godfather’. Kevin E G Perry pays tribute to a master of his craft
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's invasion. "We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed longtime speculation that the league’s Sunday Ticket rights will be going to a streaming service after nearly 30 years on DirecTV. “I clearly believe we will be moving to a streaming service,” the commissioner told CNBC. (Watch the full interview above.) He was speaking from Sun Valley, ID, where he […]