12 names that could be fits for LSU’s open defensive line coach job, including Texas’ Bo Davis

After a massive staff shakeup on Wednesday, Brian Kelly is looking to fill nearly an entire defensive staff.

Early reports indicate that Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker is the leading candidate for the defensive coordinator role. Baker coached linebackers at LSU in 2021, and that’s the group he’d likely work with if he got the DC job.

That leaves LSU needing assistants for the secondary and defensive line after Robert Steeples, Kerry Cooks and Jimmy Lindsey were also let go.

LSU will need to fill the DC spot first, but here are some names that could potentially fit working with the defensive line.

Bo Davis - Texas

Fans have speculated about, and hoped for, a reunion between Bo Davis and LSU for years.

Davis played at LSU in the early 90s before getting his start in coaching as a grad assistant in Baton Rouge. Later, he was a member of Nick Saban’s strength and conditioning staff before making stops at Alabama, Texas and in the NFL.

Davis is one of the best coaches and recruiters in the country and the LSU ties are obvious. But Texas has a lot of money and Steve Sarkisian is aware of the value Davis brings to the staff.

Pulling Davis back to Baton Rouge won’t be easy, but it can’t hurt to swing for the fences.

Gerald Chatman - Florida

LSU is expected to hire former Colorado DL coach Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst, per @mzenitz. Chatman previously worked at LSU under Ed Orgeron.

Gerald Chatman was just hired by Billy Napier at Florida after serving as the defensive line coach at Tulane last year.

But he has previous experience at LSU, serving as an analyst in 2021 and working as the interim defensive line coach in the spring of 2022. When Jamar Cain left for the NFL, there was plenty of speculation about Chatman taking over the full-time job.

Chatman was respected during his time in Baton Rouge and the fact that Brian Kelly brought him back shows there’s mutual respect there.

But Chatman’s moved around a lot lately, and he might not want to bounce right back to Baton Rouge after just getting another SEC job.

Mike Elston - Michigan

Mike Elston is a “Brian Kelly guy” through and through.

Elston was a member of Kelly’s staffs from 2004-21, a span that included stops at three different schools.

He’s now with Michigan, preparing for the national title on Monday.

Elston makes decent money with the Wolverines, and if he didn’t come to LSU in 2022, there’s not much reason to believe he’d come now. He’s a Midwestern guy through and through and cited his family as a key part of his decision-making two years ago.

I’d be surprised, however, if Elston wasn’t on Kelly’s list, and if LSU could land the veteran coach, it would be a huge addition. Elston’s units have been some of college football’s best in recent years.

Harland Bower - Duke

Bower was a GA under Kelly for two years at Notre Dame. He’s now the defensive line coach at Duke and was retained by new head coach Manny Diaz.

He graduated from Georgia Southern and made stops throughout the south, including Texas A&M, South Alabama, Troy and Central Arkansas.

Given his connection to Kelly and his wealth of experience in the region, Bower is a name worth watching.

Brian Early - Houston

Early has spent the last five seasons at Houston and was retained upon the arrival of Willie Fritz.

Prior to Houston, Early spent five years in the region at Arkansas State.

He’s done good work at Houston. In 2022, his unit has the best pass rush grade in the country, according to PFF. In 2023, two Houston defensive linemen received all-conference honors despite just making the jump to the Big 12.

Early’s worked all over the country and has a track record of development. He’d make sense in Baton Rouge.

David Turner - Mississippi State

Turner is an SEC veteran, now in his third stint at Mississippi State.

Turner is an SEC veteran, now in his third stint at Mississippi State. He’s on the older side and has been coaching since the late 80’s.

Along with Mississippi State, his career includes stops at Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

He’s produced numerous NFL players over the years and the stability he brings could be just what the LSU defensive front needs.

This is another situation where poaching could be tough. At this point, Turner could be more interested in settling down in Starkville than getting a raise at LSU.

Other names to know

Dennis Johnson: A former LSU assistant who followed Dave Aranda to Baylor.

Calvin Thibodeaux: Coached one of the best defensive lines in the country at SMU this year and has previous Power Five experience at Oklahoma.

Dennis Johnson: A former LSU assistant who followed Dave Aranda to Baylor. Johnson did good work at LSU and would recruit the state well.

Deke Adams: Last time LSU plucked an assistant from Arkansas, it worked out pretty well with Brad Davis. Adams is a Mississippi native with previous coaching experience in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Eric McDaniel: McDaniel lacks SEC experience, but just built one of the best defensive lines in the Group of Five at Troy. He’s an up-and-coming coach that could be at a big school sooner or later. Having those connections in Alabama doesn’t hurt either.

Walter Stewart: Brian Kelly was the head coach when Stewart signed as a player at Cincinnati. His Bearcat defensive lines have been consistent despite the conference and head coaching transition.

Randall Joyner: The Ole Miss defensive line has steadily improved under Joyner and he’s proven he can recruit some big names, whether out of high school or the transfer portal.

