12 most-watched college football games of 2021

The college football regular season has officially come and gone after Army and Navy’s annual battle last Saturday and we now know which games brought the highest viewership in.

Despite Alabama and Georgia’s meeting in the SEC Championship being the only battle between two eventual College Football Playoff teams this season, it actually didn’t take home the top spot.

Notre Dame showed up on the list just once this season after being included in a few of the very top spots a season ago.

So what else made the list and what game ultimately took home the highest viewership?

Here are the 12 most-viewed college football games of 2021 according to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

12: Penn State vs. Auburn on September 18

7.6 million viewers

Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20 in one of the more exciting games of September.

11. Ohio State vs. Oregon on September 11

7.7 million viewers

The regular Rose Bowl participants just missed the top-10 with their early season showdown which wound up being one of the most surprising outcomes in college football in 2021 as Oregon won in the Horseshoe, 35-28.

10. Florida State vs. Notre Dame on September 5

7.8 million viewers

It wasn’t Notre Dame’s best showing (41-38 OT win) but it was a true helmet game between two blue bloods that was the only game played that Sunday night back in early-September.

9. Florida vs. Alabama on September 18

7.9 million viewers

Just how long ago was September 18? Florida appeared to perhaps again be Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC as the Gators played the Tide within two points.

8. Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, Big 12 Championship, December 4

8.0 million viewers

Baylor’s goal line stop of Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game was among the most exciting finishes in all of college football this season.

7. Texas A&M vs. Alabama – October 9

8.3 million viewers

Fans love a great upset and that’s exactly what they got when they tuned into see Texas A&M shock No. 1 Alabama in early-October.

6. Clemson vs. Georgia – September 4

8.9 million viewers

The early-season showdown didn’t provide much offense as the only touchdown was by Georgia’s defense but it didn’t provide two big-name programs and set the tone for many storylines in the 2021 college football season.

5. Michigan State vs. Michigan – October 30

9.3 million viewers

Michigan State’s thrilling 37-33 comeback win over Michigan was one of the most exciting games of 2021 and turned out to be the only regular season defeat the CFP-bound Wolverines were dealt all season.

4. Auburn vs. Alabama – November 28

10.4 million viewers

One of four games to crack the 10 million viewers mark on 2021, Auburn had Alabama’s playoff chances seemingly done-for before a Crimson Tide comeback for the ages saved their title dreams.

3. Michigan vs. Iowa, Big Ten Championship, December 4

11.7 million viewers

The nation turned out in the masses to watch Michigan earn their first ever College Football Playoff berth as they destroyed Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

2. Alabama vs. Georgia – SEC Championship, December 4

15.3 million viewers

An what was an elimination game for Alabama in terms of the College Football Playoff and had significant meaning on whether Notre Dame or Baylor would earn a CFP bid, Alabama dominated Georgia for the final three quarters in earning the Tide the No. 1 seed in this season’s CFP.

Michigan vs. Ohio State, November 27

15.9 million viewers

“The Game” was finally “The Game” again as for the first time since 2011 Michigan beat Ohio State. Not only was it a powerhouse matchup but it was also played in the snow at the Big House which only added to the flair of what was near perfection for a college football Saturday in the midwest.

