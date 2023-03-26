12 more pro days have been scheduled

As the 2023 NFL draft draws closer, nine more college football programs have scheduled their pro days for this spring. Check out previously-announced days here.

Florida International has changed its Pro Timing Day for draft–eligible players to Monday, March 27 at 7:30 a.m.

Appalachian State will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Arizona State will now conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Monday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Appalachian State will now conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30

Kansas State has changed its Pro Timing Day for rising seniors to Friday, March 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi has changed its Pro Timing Day for draft–eligible players to Wednesday, March 29 at 8:15 a.m.

West Florida has changed its Pro Timing Day for rising seniors to Monday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Memphis has changed its Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players to Monday, March 27 at 7:00 a.m.

Central Florida will conduct a Pro Timing Day for draft-eligible players on Wednesday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Montana State has changed its Pro Timing Day for rising seniors to Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Connecticut will conduct a Pro Timing Day for rising seniors on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Leonard Taylor, TE, Cincinnati will be available for timing and testing at the University of Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m.

DeWayne McBride, RB, Alabama-Birmingham will be available for timing and testing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

