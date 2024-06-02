Some 12 million fans in Germany watched Champions League final on TV

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Some 12.3 million people in Germany watched Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on public broadcasters ZDF on Saturday.

ZDF achieved a market share of 47.7%, which was almost as high as Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. Back then, an average of 12.7 million viewers tuned in.

Last year, only 5.5 million people watched Manchester City's win against Inter Milan.

The final in London on Saturday was also broadcast by paid streaming service DAZN, which doesn't publish viewing figures.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa