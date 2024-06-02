Some 12 million fans in Germany watched Champions League final on TV
Some 12.3 million people in Germany watched Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on public broadcasters ZDF on Saturday.
ZDF achieved a market share of 47.7%, which was almost as high as Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. Back then, an average of 12.7 million viewers tuned in.
Last year, only 5.5 million people watched Manchester City's win against Inter Milan.
The final in London on Saturday was also broadcast by paid streaming service DAZN, which doesn't publish viewing figures.