12 low-cost free agents who can help the Lions in 2021

Free agency begins on March 17th, the first time the new Detroit Lions management regime, headed by GM Brad Holmes, will have a chance to add significant pieces to the roster (outside of the Goff-Stafford trade, which also becomes official that day). We don’t yet know how Holmes, assistant GM Ray Agnew and senior executive John Dorsey will handle free agency acquisitions, but one way they can help the team is to find value without overpaying.

The theme here is to find lower-budget free agents who have a chance to contribute right away, but also with an eye toward perhaps being part of the longer-term success of the Lions.

None of the 12 players listed here should command more than $5 million per year on average. If that threshold isn’t met, the Lions probably need to pass on the players here. Also, none will be more than 31 years old at the start of the 2021 regular season.

Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, Panthers

Cooper fills the role of Jamal Agnew, who is a free agent. The contributions on offense are not likely to do a lot more than a handful of touches per year, but Cooper is a very dangerous return man. He's a familiar face for Holmes, too. Cooper led the NFL in kick return average and yardage in 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, where Cooper and Agnew worked in the front office. The 25-year-old (he turns 26 in early March) does have some ability as a receiver, catching 25 passes for the Cardinals in 2019, and his career catch rate is almost 70 percent.

DaWuane Smoot, DE, Jaguars

He might be the least-known 2020 team sack leader around the league, but that's exactly what Smoot was for the Jaguars last year. Smoot's 5.5 sacks were more than double what any other Jacksonville player managed in their 1-15 season. There are a couple of conclusions to draw from that fact. First, he got no help at creating pressure. Second, he did not give up on the lost season during a 1-15 campaign where they won in Week 1 and barely sniffed competitiveness the rest of the year. Smoot turns 26 next week (March 2) and his career arc is ascending nicely. A third-round pick out of Illinois in 2017, he's capable of playing in either a 3-man or 4-man front. he also has connections with new Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash, the only defensive coordinator Smoot has ever known in the NFL.

Damontae Kazee, DB, Falcons

Kazee is a good fit for the No. 3 safety/No. 4 CB hybrid role, a spot the Saints defense used liberally during the new Lions coaching staff's time in New Orleans. The 27-year-old played just four games in 2020, but in the two prior seasons Kazee was a big part of any Falcons defensive success. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 with seven and has a keen eye for the ball and great closing speed. Primarily a safety of late, Kazee does have experience lining up as the slot cornerback as well. He's positionally responsible and a willing run defender, too. Kazee's reputation within the league exceeds his fan recognition, not unlike a former Lions free agent DB, one Glover Quin. Not saying, just sayin'...

Forrest Lamp, OG, Chargers

The former second-round pick by the Chargers has really struggled to stay on the field in his four years in the NFL. He played in just nine games, starting two, in his first three years out of Western Kentucky. Lamp was healthy in 2020, playing every snap at left guard for Anthony Lynn's Chargers. Lynn is now the Lions' offensive coordinator and could be a draw for Lamp. This is a situation that calls for a one-year deal with heavy incentives and/or low guarantees. Lamp wasn't great in his healthy debut, but the rust of barely playing over three years likely played a factor. At minimum, he can fill the veteran reserve role held by Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins in the past couple of seasons — with the upside to be a better starter than either.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns

"Hollywood" has proven himself a capable No. 3 outside receiver in five seasons with the Browns. He's smart, tough and presents himself as a nice, big target in the red zone. In two of the last three seasons, Higgins caught between 37 and 39 passes for between 572 and 599 yards. The consistent production when on the field has been a hallmark for the 26-year-old. It was nice to see him bounce back after a 2019 season where he was in then-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens' doghouse for no apparent reason. Higgins brings some swagger with him. His "catwalk" red carpet touchdown celebrations would be a welcome addition to a Lions team that thrived on being boring under Matt Patricia. A lack of dominant traits and the pesky fact he doesn't play special teams will keep the price tag down. That could be a boon for a Lions team that need receivers. Lots of receivers.

Anthony Walker, LB, Colts

With over 300 tackles in the last three seasons, there is no question Walker is a reliable terminator of offensive plays. He's capably proven himself as a between-the-tackles run defender for the Colts, a nice complement to All-Pro Darius Leonard in the middle of the defense. There isn't much in the way of impact plays from Walker. He has three INTs (one each year) and 3.5 sacks in those three years after playing scant reps as a fifth-round rookie in 2017. Walker isn't particularly impressive in coverage and he doesn't have sideline-to-sideline speed to chase down outside runs, but he would represent an upgrade over Jahlani Tavai in the base 2-man LB corps and not break the bank in doing so.

Gerald Everett, TE, Rams

Everett is a name that has gained some traction with Lions fans for his consistent production and chemistry with new Detroit QB Jared Goff. Over the last three seasons in Los Angeles together, Everett and Goff have a nice connection.

Catches Targets Yards 2020 41 62 417 2019 37 60 408 2018 33 50 320

The 26-year-old Everett is what he is, a solid receiver who can play in-line but works better in pre-snap motion. His run blocking has steadily upticked, too. He'd be an obvious upgrade over Jesse James as the No. 2 tight end in Detroit, and Everett could probably be signed for cheaper than James is owed, too.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs

Robinson would provide the Lions with an explosive, twitchy outside receiver, something they've lacked in recent years. After four seasons of steady production as the Chiefs' No. 3 wideout, Robinson could climb the ladder as the "Z" receiver in Detroit. Consistent hands are important, and that's something the 26-year-old offers; Robinson has just six drops on 147 targets in the last three regular seasons, a very impressive rate in today's NFL. By way of comparison, free agent Kenny Golladay has 11 in his last 150 targets. Robinson is the most likely player on this list to land a contract bigger than $5 million per year, but it's not a given with the glut of free agents and draft talent at his position.

John Miller, OG, Panthers

Miller has carved out a nice role as a journeyman guard. He's played for three teams (Panthers, Bengals, Bills) in as many years and has started at least 13 games each season. Now 27, Miller is a more physical presence than some of the players the Lions have tried at right guard. With the uncertainty on the right side of the Lions line--the LT/LG/C package is one of the best in the league right now--interjecting a proven veteran with scheme versatility and a low price tag into the mix makes a lot of sense.

Jeremiah Attaochu, EDGE, Broncos

Back in the 2014 NFL draft, there were a lot of Lions fans who coveted Attaochu in Detroit. The lanky pass rusher from Georgia Tech wound up being a second-round pick by the Chargers instead. Now 28, Attaochu has never developed into an every-down EDGE. He's become a pass-rush specialist in recent years, including the last two with the Denver Broncos. Playing just a third of the defensive snaps, Attaochu bagged 8.5 sacks and 52 total tackles over that time. He's much more of a stand-up, OLB-type of EDGE than an in-line end, but don't mistake that for being better in coverage. Attaochu represents the bargain version of Trey Hendrickson, a sub-package player whose sole role is to create pressure on the opposing QB.

Alex Anzalone, LB, Saints

The follically gifted Anzalone had the best game of his 2020 season in Ford Field, albeit as a member of the New Orleans Saints. New Detroit coordinator Aaron Glenn knows what Anzalone can, and cannot, do for his Lions defense. Anzalone is aware and responsible in short-area coverage and flows nicely outside on screens and off-tackle runs. He's got some pop behind his pads, too. Injuries (he's missed 26 games in four seasons) and a lack of impact plays on the ball keep Anzalone, once Jarrad Davis' running mate in the Florida defense, in the bargain bin. He's a similar caliber of player to Christian Jones, a player many Lions fans want out of Detroit, though not as capable as a pass rusher.

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Chargers

Jenkins, 27, brings size and physicality at safety. At 6-1 and a solid 220 pounds, he's got the size to play as a box safety or hybrid LB. He's also proven himself capable in man coverage on tight ends and running backs over the middle of the field. With over 130 combined tackles and five interceptions in the last two seasons, Jenkins is under the national radar for his productivity in Los Angeles. He's an instant starter in Detroit and shouldn't break the bank.

