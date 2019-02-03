The 12 key factors that will decide Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady knows how to win the big game - AP

As Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, gears up for his ninth Super Bowl appearance it's time to ask where the game vs the Los Angeles Rams will be decided. To match Brady's jersey number, here are 12 key factors

1. Can the Patriots start hot?

New England have been on fire from the first whistle in these playoffs. They punished the Chargers and Chiefs with seven-minute-plus scoring drives on their opening possessions, but in their eight Super Bowl appearances to date they’ve scored just three points in the first quarter. Combined. That’s a trend they’ll need to buck against the Rams’ high powered offense.

2. Tom Brady’s quickfire passes

Tom Brady’s ability to read defenses and get the ball out of his hands quickly is second to none. His unparalleled understanding of the game means he knows exactly where and when to direct passes to give his receivers the best possible chance of gaining big yards after the catch. He’s always been more effective than expressive, something that’s only become more true as he’s moved into his 40s.

3. How Jared Goff handles the pressure

Goff will be appearing in his first Super Bowl Credit: USA TODAY

Brady’s done it all before - he owns enough Super Bowl rings to cover a whole hand. This is Goff’s first tilt at the big one, and it’s fair to ask how he’ll handle squaring up to the greatest of all time with everything on the line. After a tough first year Goff is growing into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and should find some joy against this Patriots secondary.

4. Todd Gurley to bounce back in style

Rams running back Gurley had the worst game of his career against the Saints in the NFC Championship game, rushing for just 10 yards and dropping two passes, one which resulted in an interception. He’s not 100 per cent fit, but he’s one of the league’s top players and led the league in touchdowns in the regular season. It would be just like him to produce a huge game on Sunday night.

5. New England’s blistering run game

Speaking of running backs, New England's have been a massive part of their success. Rookie Sony Michel has a whopping 242 yards and five touchdowns in the postseason. The Pats have used Michel, Rex Burkhead and the blocking ability of fullback James Develin to pound their opponents into submission and dominate time of possession. Don’t expect that game plan to change much.

6. The James White factor

White may be a running back, but he has the most value to the Patriots catching passes out of the backfield. When Brady doesn’t have much going for him downfield he’ll check down to White, who batters defenses for debilitating seven or eight-yard gains. No-one has worked out how to stop him.

7. Aaron Donald vs the Pats’ offensive line

The key to unsettling Brady will be to put pressure on him up the middle. Thankfully, the Rams have the best interior pass rusher in the game in Aaron Donald, an outrageously talented, physically gifted phenom who destroys everything in his path. The Patriots’ offensive line hasn’t allowed a single sack in the playoffs so far, however, and only three through the middle all season. This battle could decide the outcome.

8. Can Fowler and Suh be the X factor?

The Pats will double-team Donald to try and keep him quiet. That could lead to opportunities for fellow defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler. Suh’s played his best football of the year these past few weeks, and Fowler has proved an inspired pick-up since the Rams nabbed him off the Jaguars in October. Can the big men upset New England’s apple cart?

9. The Brady-Edelman connection

As soon as Brady got the ball in his hands in overtime against the Chiefs two weeks ago, former Cowboys quarterback turned commentating genius Tony Romo knew exactly what was going to happen. Brady repeatedly hit wide receiver Julian Edelman over the middle as the Patriots marched down the field and scored the touchdown that would book their place in tonight’s Super Bowl. When the going gets tough, Edelman gets going.

10. All eyes on Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Rams cornerback knows how to draw the spotlight. It was Robey-Coleman’s non-called pass interference which dominated the headlines after the win over the Saints, and he made the fatal mistake of saying age has “taken a toll” on Brady earlier this week. His speed and agility likely means he’ll be matched up against Edelman on Sunday night - time to put your money where your mouth is.

11. Gronk to go out with a bang

Rob Gronkowski: Never knowingly under-psyched Credit: USA TODAY

This may be Rob Gronkowski’s last ever NFL game. He’s not been the same unstoppable force this season, his body clearly suffering from years of torment, but he came up big against the Chiefs, and it would be oh-so classic if big number 87 pulled something special out of the bag and shimmied off into the Atlanta sunset. A ridiculous human, but a legend nonetheless.

12. A fitting end to the Patriots’ dynasty?

New England’s first ever Super Bowl - the one that kick started two decades of dominance - came against the Rams 17 years ago. How fitting would it be if these same Rams, coached by the NFL’s hot new thing in Sean McVay, were to see off Bill Belichick’s men and start a dynasty of their own? The thing is, the Pats don’t bow to our puny narratives. The only story they care about is the one where Brady carries a sixth Lombardi all the way home to Foxborough.