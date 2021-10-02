12 Kansas State players to know ahead of matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners

When the Oklahoma Sooners kickoff Saturday’s game with the Kansas State Wildcats, they’ll be looking to avenge losses from each of the last two seasons. In 2019, it was their only blemish heading into the College Football Playoff. In 2020, the loss attempted to derail their Big 12 title defense.

The Sooners recovered and won the Big 12, but their back-to-back losses to Kansas State continue to hang over their head. Is this the year Lincoln Riley overcomes Chris Klieman in an intriguing Big 12 matchup?

Kansas State is once again a solid team. There are still some questions as to who will play quarterback. After sources indicated Skylar Thompson might play earlier in the week, Chris Klieman stated it was unlikely he would play. Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercats on 247Sports still leaves some possibility that Thompson could play, but also leaves quite a bit of doubt in his update yesterday.

If Thompson is unable to play Kansas State will likely go with Will Howard as well as Jaren Lewis.

The biggest threat is running back Deuce Vaughn who our own Bryant Crews discussed in this profile ahead of Saturday’s matchup. If the Sooners can slow him down, then they’ll have a great chance at slowing down the Kansas State offense.

Let’s dig deeper than Deuce and get you ready for this pivotal Big 12 matchup by taking a look at six Kansas State players on offense and six on defense you should know.

Will Howard, Quarterback

If Skylar Thompson can’t go, it’ll be quarterback Will Howard taking the reigns against the Sooners. Now, Howard isn’t the threat as a passer that Thompson is, but in the right circumstances can still be efficient and hurt you. You can bet that Klieman and the offensive staff will have a good game plan for Howard if he gets the start against the Sooners.

Howard has completed just 48.7% of his passes on the season and that includes a day against Nevada where he was seven of 10 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues

While not the best passer, it’s his running ability that can hurt you. Against Nevada, he carried it 12 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Against Oklahoma State, he carried it just 4 times for 35 yards. He was forced to leave the game against the Cowboys with injuries but should be back this week.

The Sooners defense will want him to throw the football. If they can force Kansas State into situations where Howard has to throw, it’s going to be a long day for the Wildcats.

Cooper Beebe, Left Tackle

Cooper Beebe, the Kansas State Left Tackle is the highest-graded player on the Wildcats offense according to Pro Football Focus. In four games this season, he’s surrendered just four total pressures and hasn’t allowed a sack on 96 pass block sets. Beebe grades out as the sixth-best offensive tackle among players with at least 208 snaps in 2021.

Of course, he and his offensive line teammates haven’t gone up against a pass rush as good as the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. The Oklahoma Sooners have the nation’s highest-graded pass rush per PFF.

Beebe vs. Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, and the rest of the edge rushers should be an interesting battle to watch.

Josh Rivas, Left Guard

Similar to Beebe, Wildcats’ left guard Josh Rivas has allowed just four total pressures and hasn’t surrendered a sack in 96 pass block attempts. He’s the sixth-highest graded guard according to Pro Football Focus. Rivas is the third-highest graded player on the Wildcats’ offense after Beebe and quarterback Skylar Thompson.

The left side of the offensive line a strength for the Wildcats. Look for Kansas State to try to run behind Beebe and Rivas on Saturday.

Phillip Brooks, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Phillip Brooks is on pace to have the best season of his career. He leads the Wildcats with 11 receptions for 170 yards and is averaging a whopping 9.9 yards after catch per reception.

Coming into 2021, Brooks’ best season was last year when he totaled 15 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He’s already surpassed his yardage total from a year ago and with four receptions will tie his career-high.

Brooks is a deep threat. Against Stanford, his average depth of target was 16.8. Against Southern Illinois, it was 19. The Wildcats will look to get the ball down the field to Brooks, especially if Skylar Thompson plays.

He’ll operate primarily out of the slot, which will provide a tough matchup for true freshman Billy Bowman.

Malik Knowles, Wide Receiver

On the outside, Malik Knowles is the player to watch for Kansas State. He’s the Wildcats’ second-leading receiver and is averaging 16.8 yards per reception on the season.

They also want to push the ball deep to Knowles. His average depth of target is a whopping 17.5 on 15 targets. The Sooners outside corners are going to be challenged deep by Knowles. There will be grace for missed assignments in coverage as Brooks and Knowles can both beat teams deep.

Joe Ervin, Running Back

While Deuce Vaughn deservedly gets all of the accolades in the Kansas State offense, the Wildcats have another dangerous player at running back in Joe Ervin.

Ervin only has 25 carries this season, but he’s averaging 5.4 yards per attempt and 2.84 yards after contact per Pro Football Focus. He’s forcing missed tackles at a higher rate than Vaughn. Ervin has four runs of more than 10 yards and one run of more than 15 yards.

Obviously, Vaughn is the biggest threat on the offense, but the Sooners can’t go to sleep when Ervin comes in the game.

Felix Anudike, EDGE

On the defensive side of the ball, the story starts with edge rusher Felix Anudike. Per College Football Reference, Anudike has four sacks in the Wildcats four games this season.

He’s the highest-graded defender for the Wildcats and leads the team with 13 total pressures and 12 stops per Pro Football Focus. Anudike will create problems for the Sooners offensive line. Like teams have done to the Sooners this year, get the ball out of Spencer Rattler’s hands quickly to neutralize the pass rush.

Ekow Boye-Doe, Cornerback

When the Sooners throw the ball, they might want to avoid cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe. On 118 coverage snaps he’s allowed a passer rating (NFL) of just 70.4. He’s been targeted 10 times and allowed just five receptions on the season for 64 yards.

Russ Yeast, Safety

Kansas State likes to use safeties Russ Yeast, T.J. Smith, and Jahron McPherson interchangeably. All three will play a deep safety role, in the box, or line up in the slot. Having versatile safety play like that can be huge for a defense looking to mix up coverages or try and confuse an offense.

Yeast is arguably their most versatile player as he’ll also line up in coverage in the slot. He’s allowed just a 66.7 (NFL) passer rating when targeted per Pro Football Focus and ties for the team lead with one interception.

T.J. Smith, Safety

While Yeast might be their most versatile defensive back, T.J. Smith is probably their best defensive back. On 132 coverage snaps, he’s allowed just three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards. Smith hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season and has an interception in 2021.

He’s also forced a fumble and is fourth on the team in tackles and stops. Though he’ll line up in several spots, Kansas State’s used him the most as the free safety in their defense.

Daniel Green, Linebacker

Daniel Green is second in snaps at the linebacker position but has been arguably the most impactful linebacker on their squad. He’s leading the team in tackles and is second on the team in stops. Though he’s the second-highest graded run defender per PFF, he struggles in coverage with the third-lowest coverage grade among all players for Kansas State.

Jahron McPherson, Safety

While Yeast is primarily their slot safety and Smith their deep safety, Jahron McPherson is their primary box safety. McPherson leads the Wildcats in tackles for loss and is sixth on the team in total tackles.

McPherson can be beaten in coverage as he’s allowed six receptions on 10 targets for 74 yards and an 82.9 passer rating allowed (NFL).

1

1