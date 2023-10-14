12 huge storylines still to come on EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders has consistently kept delivering big moments this year, with a handful of impressive award wins under their belt to show for it.

As we look to the future, there's plenty more drama to expect later in the autumn as the show moves towards an unforgettable Christmas and New Year.

Here's our full guide to the stories that have been teased for the rest of the year:

1. Rocky's exit

BBC

It might have seemed like Rocky was getting his happy ending when he married Kathy over the summer, but sadly, it doesn't look like their wedded bliss will last forever.

Recent episodes have seen Rocky spark concern with his incessant gambling, and the story will be gathering momentum in the coming weeks.

Brian Conley confirmed last month that he was leaving his role of Rocky after two years on show, with his exit due to air before the end of the year.

2. The rumoured café fire

BBC

Reports back in August suggested that Kathy Beale's iconic café could be destroyed in an explosive twist.

According to The Sun, some Walford residents' lives could be on the line when a blaze ignites the Walford landmark — and there are already indications it may not be an accident. Filming on these shocking scenes had reportedly just taken place at the time of the story leaked.

EastEnders declined to comment at the time, but a further leak surrounding the spin-off show Joe Swash is set to be hosting seemingly confirmed the fire will be taking place later in the autumn, with long-lasting repercussions.

3. Linda's Halloween shock

BBC

Linda's had a quieter time on screen recently but that's all about to change over the coming weeks.

Show boss Chris Clenshaw has teased that Halloween will be a particularly difficult time for Linda as she'll receive a major shock.

"Poor Linda's struggling this Halloween as it's the first one without Mick", he said to Inside Soap. "Obviously she wasn't with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in the Vic," he explained.

"So, she's trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn't bargain for...

4. More tragedy for Jay

BBC

Jay isn't coping following the tragic death of his wife Lola earlier this year, and sadly, it seems like his problems are only just beginning.

Recent episodes have seen Jay turn to drugs in a bid to cope with his pain, after striking up a connection with sex worker Nadine.

Upcoming scenes will see Jay's decisions continue to cause tension with those closest to him, and his darkest hours could still be yet to come.

"I think people may have been expecting Ben to struggle more", Clenshaw said. "Whereas I think Jay was holding it together relatively well in the immediate aftermath of Lola's death. However, now things have settled, Jay is the one who is finding it more difficult.

" We've seen him head down a slippery slope in the past; he's dabbled with drugs. He has a good friendship with Gina and maybe they have some common ground but we are going to see Jay take a slippery slope that is really tragic and sad."

5. Suki and Eve exposed

BBC - BBC

It has also been confirmed that there will be some huge twists in Suki and Eve's ongoing storyline over the autumn.

The on-off lovers have been apart ever since Vinny discovered the truth about their affair, prompting Suki to prioritse her family over true happiness with Eve. However, that could all be about to change when Nish discovers the truth.

"Suki ultimately makes a really big decision this autumn, which has huge consequences," the soap boss producer told Inside Soap.

"Nish will find out about her and Eve, but I'm not going to give anything else away as I know everyone's desperate to find out how Nish is going to react..."

6. Denise and Jack on the rocks

BBC

There's also a tough time on the horizon for Denise and Jack, as their previous problems come back to haunt them.

The couple have had a difficult time earlier this year, and Jack has struggled to forgive Denise for nearly cheating on him with bad boy Ravi Gulati.

It will become clear over the autumn that marriage isn't as healed as they would have hoped or liked, as one them ends up doing something that they could live to regret..



7. Stacey's nightmare continues

BBC

Stacey's had the year from hell, thanks to stalker Theo's terrifying obsession with her.

Recent scenes have seen the story take its darkest turn yet, when Theo tried to rape Stacey, before being attacked by Freddie.

With Freddie now facing charges for attempted murder, and Theo recovering in hospital, it's been confirmed that Stacey's ordeal is far from over, and there will be more twists over the next few months.

Bobby Brazier is currently on a break from the show while he competes in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

8. Ravi's daughter arrives



BBC

Ravi will get the daddy of all shocks next week when he learns that he has a daughter he never knew existed.

Ravi will meet Avani amid his search for Nugget, who, viewers will learn, has been staying with his mum away from Walford.

Ravi has kept Priya away from their son Nugget ever since their bitter split years ago, entirely unaware that she fell pregnant again before he left.

When Ravi discovers that Priya has secretly been raising their daughter Avani alone, it will send shockwaves throughout his entire world and kick off a big, new chapter in his story.

9. Sam's return

BBC

She's been off screen since April, but Sam Mitchell is set to return to Walford later this year.

Kim Medcalf's character left after securing a lucrative job in Spain – much to the surprise of son Ricky Jr, who was about to become a first-time dad.

However, the actress was spotted filming at Elstree Studios back in the summer, meaning it's likely she'll reappear later in the autumn.

10. Sharon's new horror

BBC

EastEnders began a major new story for Sharon Watts this week, after she unknowingly began to fall for ex-lover Keanu's cruel plan.

Keanu, buoyed on by his mum Karen, has decided to woe Sharon back into his orbit, in a bid to stop her leaving the country with their son Albie.

Sharon and Keanu's story will be one to watch over the coming weeks, with some major twists and turns which threaten to change everything. Speaking of which...

11. Karen's exit

BBC

Lorraine Stanley is being written out of her role as Karen, after six years on the show.

While details of Karen's exit story are currently being kept under wraps, the strongest theory currently is that it'll link in with her and Keanu's big plan to fleece Sharon somehow.

Addressing her exit, Lorraine said to The Sun: "I was sad, it was a mix of emotions, it's sad but it's exciting as now I can go and do what I want.

You can get a bit relaxed there and a bit comfortable. So I want to be out of my comfort zone.

"I hope the door will be left open for Karen. I can't say too much but if they kill me then I would never watch EastEnders again."

Shona McGarty is also leaving the show after 15 years of playing Whitney, but her exit scenes are set to play out next year.

12. Lauren's return

BBC

Fans have been eagerly waiting for news on Lauren's return ever since she reappeared in a special episode back in June.

Sure enough, it was confirmed last week that Jacqueline Jossa would be reprising her role as Lauren on a full-time basis.

The Sun reports that Lauren's "stormy" return storyline won't actually air until the New Year and will be inextricably linked to Cindy Beale.

"I'm really excited", Jacqueline said. "It's such an amazing time to be back as there is so much buzz around EastEnders at the moment. I've been watching and loving it like a fan. Walford holds a special place in my heart, so it really does feel like coming home."

Clenshaw added: "I'm delighted to welcome Jacqueline back to the role of Lauren Branning. We only saw Lauren on screen a few of months ago, but her return left plenty of unfinished business between her and the Beales.

"The Branning family have a long history of being at the heart of the drama in Walford, and we're thrilled to have Jacqueline back in the Square as she continues that family tradition."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

