12 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Home and Away, Rose faces tensions with Xander after her recent meetings with Samuel – and Mali soon regrets getting involved.

Elsewhere, Tane suggests to Felicity that they should move away, while Cash risks losing control of the situation with Harper and Dana.

Here's a full collection of 12 big moments coming up.

1. Theo is ready to give up on the band

Channel 5

Theo prepares to return to his mechanics course now that Lyrik is facing an indefinite hiatus. Justin offers to investigate the possibility of becoming Theo's tutor again, despite being axed from the role for unprofessional behaviour last time.

Leah notices that Theo seems hesitant about the move back to his apprenticeship and she openly questions whether he's doing the right thing. She feels that her nephew is too talented to give up on his dream so easily, but Theo points out the need to be realistic now that Lyrik can't perform.

2. Rose tries to make peace with Xander

Channel 5

Mali tries to fight Rose's corner in her latest dispute with her brother, but Xander warns him to back off and stop interfering. Rose also encourages Mali to stay out of the feud as he seems to be making things worse.

Later, Rose sits down with Xander for a chat and tries to explain the approach she has taken with her long-lost father Samuel. Xander is frustrated that Rose is cutting contact with Samuel after stirring up so many emotions, but will he understand better after hearing how she feels?

3. Rose changes her mind over Samuel

Channel 5

Rose heads off to see her mother Yvette to hear her side of the story over why she cut Samuel out of their lives all those years ago. After hearing what Yvette has to say, Rose understands why her mum felt so scared and confused at the time.

Mali shows care and compassion while chatting to Rose over the situation. Impressed, Rose reveals that she's planning another visit to Samuel and would like Mali to come along this time.

4. Roo's harsh outburst upsets Marilyn

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

With Roo now recovering closer to home at the Northern Districts Hospital, her friends and family are keen to spend time with her. Roo is warm and welcoming towards everyone, apart from Marilyn.

Marilyn and Alf speculate that Roo is upset as Marilyn didn't visit her when she was in the hospital in the city. However, Roo soon sets the record straight by admitting that she doesn't want any visits from Marilyn – in fact, she thinks her friend is to blame for her current condition.

5. Roo defends her stance

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Marilyn tries her best to apologise to Roo for her role in the Stunning Organics saga, which sparked the disastrous chain of events culminating in the explosion. Roo refuses to hear Marilyn's excuses and sends her away from the hospital.

Roo welcomes in Alf and Mali when they visit her and expresses her gratitude to Mali for saving her life. As Mali seems back to his usual self, it hits home for Roo that everyone else seems to have moved on with their lives, while she's still facing a long period of recovery.

6. John gets Xander in trouble

Channel 5

John accidentally breaks a bottle of top shelf whiskey during a boozy event at Salt. The next morning, Xander urges John to come clean with Mac before she spots that the bottle is missing.

When John continues to delay, the inevitable happens as Mac notices the problem and demands an explanation. John is forced to confess all, while Xander comes clean about how he was letting guests help themselves behind the bar.

With Mac's trust in Xander broken, she considers postponing her planned trip rather than leaving him in a position of responsibility.

7. Eden writes a very honest song

Channel 5

Eden and Remi search for inspiration while on a songwriting trip together. The pressure is on to create some killer hits now that Lyrik is blocked from performing its own back catalogue.

Eden starts writing a personal song which is fuelled by her feelings of betrayal over Kirby leaving the band. Remi is impressed and thinks it could be the breakout hit that saves Lyrik, but Eden is reluctant as she knows how hurt Kirby will be if she hears it.

8. Kirby loses creative control

Channel 5

Kirby persuades Forrest to let her share some ideas for her solo career with the record label. Sadly, none of the suggestions are approved and Kirby realises that she may not have as much input as she'd hoped for.

Kirby confides in Justin about how the label's vision is at odds with her own. It seems that the new solo arrangement could be under threat already.

9. Cash is threatened by Madden

Channel 5

Cash consults with the police's anti-corruption unit as he tries to bring down DS Madden, but he's frustrated when nobody is free to talk to him for another week.

Madden increases the pressure on Cash by paying him a visit at home, vowing to arrest him as soon as he has tracked down Dana.

10. Irene returns and finds a fugitive

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Irene returns to Summer Bay and it doesn't take long for her to find out that Harper has been helping her sister Dana to hide out at the house. She's torn over the situation and consults with Cash, who vouches for the Matheson sisters but clarifies that Irene would be breaking the law if she helps them.

Irene points out that her home has always been a refuge for those in need, so she agrees that Dana can stay – despite the possible consequences for herself if this comes back to bite her.

11. Dana goes missing

Channel 5

Madden visits Irene's house to look for Dana, but Irene sends him away as he doesn't have a warrant. Sadly, it's not long before Madden returns with the official clearance that he needs.

Madden places Harper under arrest, which prompts Dana to rush out of her hiding place and hand herself over. Madden and his corrupt colleague Fletcher bring Dana in for questioning, but they fail to arrive at the police station later on.

Cash, Irene and Harper are left in a panic as they wonder what the dangerous pair have done to Dana.

12. Tane and Felicity consider moving away

Channel 5

Tane speaks to Felicity about how he'd like them to buy a plot of land in New Zealand. There's already a plot available which is in their price range, and Tane believes that it's in the perfect location.

After taking some time to consider it, Felicity agrees that she's up for the idea and the excited couple wait to hear whether their offer will be accepted.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

