12 historical wrongs that should be righted for Florida Gators athletics

When the news came down that Reggie Bush was getting his Heisman back, I couldn’t help but wonder if the death of O.J. Simpson had something to go with it.

I could connect the Southern Call part, but that was as far as it could go.

So instead, I bought the Heisman Trust and its lame explanation that the landscape of college football has changed so drastically, we give up.

But then, the wheels started turning.

I began to think of the wrong things that have happened to Florida over the years. Not that the program didn’t make mistakes that deserved to be punished. But if we are handing out pardons and granting immunity like we were in the White House, there are some things I’d like to see rectified.

In fact, there are at least 12 I could come up with and that leads the latest Dooley’s Dozen, 12 wrongs I would like to see righted (even if they were wrong back then).

