12 greatest Chicago Bears wins in Soldier Field history

The Chicago Bears franchise celebrated 100 years of football last season but there are a few more notable anniversaries on the horizon.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Bears football at Soldier Field. And the columned stadium itself, which opened in 1924, is nearing the century mark.

While the franchise played a vast majority of their home games at Wrigley Field in its early years, a smattering of contests took place at the lakefront facility. The first of which was a 10-0 win over the Chicago Cardinals on Nov. 11, 1926.

The Bears moved away from Wrigley Field after the 1970 campaign, landing at the AstroTurfed Soldier Field the following season. The team's first game there - as official tenants - gave the franchise a positive jolt. A late Kent Nix touchdown pass gave the Bears a 17-15 victory over coach Chuck Noll's Pittsburgh Steelers in front of a capacity crowd. The win was one of the bright spots in an otherwise pedestrian 6-8 season.

Alas, there were better days ahead.

Let's take a look back at the 12 greatest Bears wins at Soldier Field:

