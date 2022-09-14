Here are the 12 golfers on International Team in 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

It’s been a rough go of it historically fir the International Team against the United States, with only one win and one tie in 13 tournaments. There is a lot of youth on this year’s team, as well, but they’ll be looking to pull the upset.

Here are the golfers on the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 20-25.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (C): A rookie in the Presidents Cup, he is coming off his best PGA Tour season, having made 20 cuts. Though without a win on the PGA Tour, Bezuidenhout has wins at the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship and in the South African Open. The young South African also finished in the top 20 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Corey Connors (A): A Presidents Cup rookie, Connors hasn’t won on the PGA Tour in three years, but he’s been so consistent, his point totals reflect what people around the PGA Tour already know: Conners is just plain solid. He recently placed fifth at the BMW Championship.

Cam Davis (C): Davis wasn’t on the radar for the Presidents Cup this time last year, but he’s closed the 2021-22 season strong, and vaulted himself onto the team. He’s only won once on the PGA Tour, but finished the season making 10 consecutive cuts. He has limited international experience playing for Australia in events in 2013 and 2016.

Sunjae Im (A): One of only two International Team golfers to win a singles match at the most recent Presidents Cup in Australia, Kim has had a couple of solid PGA Tour finishes this year, and he won the Shriners event last fall.

Si Woo Kim (C): One of the few players on this team with experience at this event, though barely. Kim was a member of the team in 2017 when the U.S. defeated the International Team in New Jersey. Kim went 1-2 in that event. He’s won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently in January 2021, but his most significant win was The Players Championship in 2017.

Tom Kim (A): Kim won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham, and that helped him play his way into an automatic berth on this team. He also had a pair of top-10 finishes this season.

Story continues

K.H. Lee, of South Korea, lines up his putt on the first green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore/AP

K.H. Lee (C): Lee finished ninth in the International Team standings, one spot outside of an automatic qualifying position. Lee will make his Presidents Cup debut for the International side at Quail Hollow. Lee won the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson for his first win on the PGA Tour, and picked up his second by defending his Byron Nelson title. He has five top-10 finishes over the past two seasons. He will provide a measure of experience for a young International Team.

Hideki Matsuyama (A): Easily the most seasoned player on the International side, Matsuyama missed only one cut all season this past year and won twice. He’s a mediocre 6-7-4 in his previous four tries at the Presidents Cup, but his experience will be key on a young roster.

Sebastian Munoz, of Colombia, watches his shot on the third tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass/AP

Sebastian Munoz (C): Munoz earned his first PGA Tour win at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff, and has slowly gained momentum on the international — and PGA Tour — scene. The Colombian can go low. He’s had 12 top-10 finishes over the past three seasons on the PGA Tour, and 26 inside the top 25. He’s the second Colombian to compete in the event, joining Camilo Villegas (2009).

Taylor Pendrith (C): Just last year, Pendrith was on the Korn Ferry Tour, but the young Canadian has emerged as an up-and-coming talent for the International side. He had to take some time off this season for a rib injury that cost him four months of playing time. But he placed eighth at the BMW Championship, his best finish in a FedEx Cup Playoffs event, and seems to be rounding into form at a good time for this event.

Mito Pereira (A): This PGA Tour rookie captured a fan following at this year’s PGA Championship, and he had eight total top-25 finishes in 2021-22, including his run at the PGA.

Adam Scott (A): By far and away the player on either side with the most international experience. Scott has been playing in the President Cup for two decades, and this will be his 10th appearance for the International team. He is 16-22-6 all-time, and with 19 points trails only Ernie Els in all-time points for the International side.

A - Automatic qualifier; C - Captain’s pick