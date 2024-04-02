12 girls track-and-field athletes to watch this season

Apr. 1—Southeastern Minnesota has some of the top girls track-and-field athletes in the state, with athletes such as Byron's Paige Halder, GMLOKS sprinter Chantle Reiland, Blooming Prairie high jumper Annaka Forsberg and Mayo sprinter Taylor Kurtz coming first to mind.

Here are some athletes to keep an eye on:

Still just a junior, Reiland was among the state's handful of top Class 1A sprinters last year. Reiland was timed in 12.48 to win the 100-meter dash at state. She also landed ninth in the 200 (26.81) but ran 25.32 in the prelims. A committed worker, look for Reiland to be even better this season. She also can branch out and be a top long jumper. Reiland figures to miss the push she got from her cousin, 2023 Kingsland graduate Anika Reiland who was second at state in the 200 (25.52) a year ago.

Forsberg has a chance to be a three-time state high jump champion. Forsberg won it as a sophomore when she cleared 5-6, then won it last year going 5-4. Forsberg went 5-8 in winning and setting a section record in last year's Section 1, Class 1A meet. Forsberg also reached state in the triple jump.

Lentsch was fourth at state last year in the long jump, sailing 17-feet-7. She went 18-1 in the Section 1-1A meet for first. Also at sections, Lentsch won the 400 (58.01) and was fifth in the 200. She's a senior.

Foster, who has committed to the University of Northern Iowa for track and field, took home a third-place medal at state a year ago in the shot put. The senior heaved it 40-0 1/4. Foster was a double winner in the throwing events in the section meet, claiming the discus with a 123-9 throw.

A freshman last year, Boldt already proved herself to be one of Class 1A's top hurdlers. Boldt was timed in 15.87 in the 100 hurdles to place ninth at state. She is also a strong triple jumper, placing seventh at state and having gone 35-10 1/2.

Halder is arguably the top all-around track-and-field athlete in all of southeastern Minnesota. A bad ankle sprain held her back from competing in last year's Class 2A section meet, but Halder is a tremendous high jumper (5-feet-6) and 400 sprinter (close to 57-seconds flat). Halder will compete next year at Division I track-and-field power North Dakota State University.

Brenengen is one of state Class 2A's top sprinters. In the state meet last year the junior was fifth in the 200 (25.10). She has also run 12.59 in the 100. She and Kasson-Mantorville senior Arabella Knudson figure to have great matchups this season in both races.

A prolific performer in the discus and the shot put, the Winona senior was best at state last year in the discus. She threw it 123-3, good for fourth.

Look out for Comfere. A junior, Comfere made some serious strides last season in both the 400 and 800. She landed ninth in the Class 3A meet at state in the 400 with a 58.55 time, but was clocked in 57.15 in her section meet. She also ran a 2:20.11 800 last year.

Lund has been one of Century's top sprinters since her freshman year. She ran a 12.53 100 last year and a 25 52. Her best attribute has been anchoring the Panthers' standout 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, Century winning the 4x100 state title two seasons ago but disqualified in the 4x100 relay last section meet.

Tri had the top 3,200 in the Rochester area last year, clocked in 11:05.53. She also had the second beest 1,600 time (5:13.40). Just a freshman, Tri finished this past fall as the Section 1, Class 3A cross country champion.

Kurtz was an eighth-grade star a year ago at Dover-Eyota. Now, after transferring, she will be a freshman star at Mayo. Kurtz ran a 25.47 200 to finish as a Class 1A state champion. She was timed in 12.48 in the 100 to land second. She figures to be one of the best sprinters now in Section 1, Class 3A.