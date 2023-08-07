12 Gastonia, Shelby area high school football players primed for a breakout 2023 season

The 2023 high school football season is fast approaching for teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

As with any new gridiron campaign, the area boasts its share of talent capable of playing at the Division I level. But for every standout receiving interest, there are dozens of others seeking opportunities of their own.

After getting their feet wet last fall, here are 12 players primed for breakout seasons in 2023.

Cam Anderson, Crest

Senior | Linebacker/safety

A contributor toward Shelby’s 2021 NCHSAA 2A state title, Anderson has hopes of doing the same this fall at Crest. In his final season with the Golden Lions, he had 61 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Jackson Beam, East Lincoln

Junior | Wide receiver

Beam is the Mustangs’ top returning receiver, this after catching 42 passes for 396 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll serve as a proven security blanket to help ease quarterback Hunter Bolling’s ascension to a starting role.

Javier Currie, Kings Mountain

Senior | Defensive lineman

New Kings Mountain football coach Strait Herron has high hopes for Currie in his senior season. Last fall, the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive lineman had career highs in tackles (65) and sacks (7).

Eli Falls, Shelby

Junior | Wide receiver

A strong sophomore season and promising summer have Shelby coaches excited about Falls’ prospects this fall. The 6-3, 175-pound receiver caught 26 passes last fall for 398 yards and six touchdowns.

Jamir Fox, Ashbrook

Senior | Running back

After backing up standout Carmelo Bess last fall, Fox could be the latest bell-cow back to emerge from Ashbrook. Last fall, he rushed for 401 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 12 catches for 124 yards.

Christian Holland, Forestview

Junior | Running back

Holland was a reliable commodity last fall for the Jaguars, rushing for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns on 214 carries. Aided by a veteran offensive line, his impact on the Forestview offense is expected to increase in 2023.

Chase Johnson, East Gaston

Senior | Running back/linebacker

Coach J.T. Postell has made one thing certain in three seasons at East Gaston: The Warriors are going to run the football. Johnson should receive his share of opportunities this fall after rushing for 571 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Winter Kincaid, South Point

Senior | Linebacker

“Winter is coming” … for opposing ball carriers, that is. Last fall, the 6-1, 220-pound linebacker had 121 tackles (10 for a loss), a sack and a fumble recovery. Kincaid is one of four returning starters on the South Point defense.

Jurnee Lattimore, North Gaston

Senior | Defensive back

Quarterbacks beware when throwing in Lattimore’s direction. When given the opportunity last fall, the 5-10, 151-pound defensive back had 37 tackles (three for a loss) and two interceptions.

Kamari Surratt, Burns

Senior | Wide receiver/defensive back

A two-year starter, Surratt is expected to take on an added role for the Bulldogs this fall. He caught 23 passes during the 2022 campaign for 431 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 50 tackles (two for a loss), two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Jashawn Thomas, Bessemer City

Senior | Linebacker

Thomas played primarily at defensive end last fall, finishing with 65 tackles (six for a loss), two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. According to Bessemer City coach Shane Short, Thomas lost 20 pounds this offseason and will see time at linebacker this season.

Jaylin Winnex, West Lincoln

Junior | Running back/safety

Winnex rushed for 952 yards and eight touchdowns last season, albeit as a secondary option in the Rebels’ run-based attack. As the primary ball carrier, West Lincoln coaches expect him to take his game to the level. He also had 56 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Gastonia, Shelby players primed for breakout season