12 free-agent OL the Colts could consider in 2023

After a tumultuous campaign, the Indianapolis Colts will have their eyes on adding some depth and talent to the offensive line through the free-agent market during the 2023 offseason.

While Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith are expected to be the starting tackles, adding depth behind them is crucial. The Colts also will be in the market to add a starting-caliber right guard and depth at the interior spots.

We took a look at the following positions for the Colts to consider adding to in free agency:

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to go on a wild spending spree in free agency. It’s not their M.O., and Chris Ballard isn’t working with the same amount of salary-cap space as he’s used to.

Now, it’s time to take a look at the free-agent options along the offensive line for the Colts to consider:

G Isaac Seumalo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Seumalo seems to be one of the best fits for the Colts in free agency. He has a previous history working with new head coach Shane Steichen, and he appears to be in the price range that Chris Ballard would consider. Seumalo stepped up in a big way for the Eagles, showing he can be a consistent contributor both in pass protection and run blocking. This addition makes too much sense for the Colts.

G Evan Brown

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Age: 26

Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Brown seems to fit exactly what the Colts need at the right guard position, and it doesn’t appear his market will get too out of control when it comes to his potential contract. On 456 pass-blocking snaps, Brown allowed 22 total pressures and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has experience working at center, which should intrigue the Colts plenty.

G Ben Powers

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Age: 26

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

Powers spent the entire 2022 season working at left guard for the Ravens, but he has experience at right guard as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Powers allowed just 13 total pressures and one sack on 633 pass-blocking snaps and graded out well as a run blocker. It will be interesting to see what his market is like, but Powers would be a plug-and-play option at right guard.

G Nate Davis

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Previous Team: Tennessee Titans

Davis is certainly an intriguing option for the colts. Though he missed some time during the 2022 season with the Titans, he was pretty consistent throughout the campaign. He proved to be a solid zone-blocking guard while allowing 14 total pressures and three sacks on 385 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Davis is young enough to warrant a multi-year deal like the options above and would seemingly be a starting option right away.

OT Yosh Nijman

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

If the Colts want to bring in some legitimate competition at left tackle for Bernhard Raimann, Nijman is an option they could consider. He’s worked both at left and right tackle for the Packers and while his numbers aren’t fantastic, they’re better than what Indy had in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Nijman allowed 28 total pressures and five sacks on 448 pass-blocking snaps at both right and left tackle.

OT Trey Pipkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Pipkins got a taste as a full-time starter for the Chargers in 2022, playing 968 total snaps at right tackle. The former third-round pick allowed 32 total pressures and just three sacks on 635 pass-blocking snaps for the Chargers. He might be more of a swing tackle option for the Colts, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he got a chance to compete with Raimann for the starting role considering he also has experience working at left tackle.

G/T Andre Dillard

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

The former first-round pick didn’t make the most of his rookie contract. He dealt with injuries and eventually lost his starting role. However, he could be an interesting depth addition to the offensive line. He’s a freakish athlete who could play both the interior and tackle positions if needed. His market would be relatively cheap, and he has a history with Steichen.

OT Josh Wells

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wells would be an intriguing swing tackle for the Colts to consider. He’s never held a starting role throughout his career but has stepped in as a spot starter at times. He can work at both left and right tackle, which he’s done this season and would be a stronger option to provide depth and competition along the offensive line.

OT Isaiah Wynn

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Previous Team: New England Patriots

Another former first-round pick, Wynn would be a solid competitor for Raimann at left tackle. His market may wind up being more than what the Colts would pay for, but he has experience starting on the blindside and could provide some solid competition. In 2022, he allowed 17 total pressures and four sacks on 229 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

G Dalton Risner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

A former second-round pick, Risner would be a starting option for the Colts at right guard even though he spent his first four seasons in Denver on the left side. He has been a pretty consistent run blocker and allowed 29 total pressures and three sacks on 598 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

G Max Scharping

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

The former second-round pick will be looking for his third team but has experience playing at both tackle and guard. Scharping would be brought into compete for the starting right guard spot while providing depth on the interior if he’s beaten out by someone else. It wouldn’t be an exciting signing, but Scharping has the experience and versatility necessary for offensive line depth.

G/C Nick Gates

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Previous Team: New York Giants

Gates wouldn’t be a signing that would blow the doors off the competition. However, he’s a hard-nosed, versatile player who would bring the mean streak back into the Colts offensive line room. He could start at right guard and provide depth at center while being respected in the locker room. He also has experience working with new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 12 pressures and one sack on 256 pass-blocking snaps when he came back from injury during the second half of the season.

