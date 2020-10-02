12 free-agent goalies the Detroit Red Wings could look at this offseason

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made official what seemed likely for most of the second half of the 2019-20 season: The team won’t be re-signing goalie Jimmy Howard, an unrestricted free agent, after Howard won just two games in 27 tries, with a .882 save percentage and 4.20 goals-against average.

The 36-year-old, who was drafted in the second round by the Wings (No. 64 overall) in 2003, leaves Detroit third in games played by a goalie for the franchise (543) and first in shots faced (15,313) and saves (13,970). His departure leaves Jonathan Bernier, playing in the final year of a three-year contract, the Wings’ ostensible No. 1 goalie.

Yzerman and the Wings will be in the market for another netminder via free agency, and what timing — the market appears flooded with experienced goalies. Here’s a look at eight big names they could be looking at as well as four less accomplished options:

The Capitals goalie has individual and team bona fides — he won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017, followed by a Stanley Cup victory in 2018. But he turned 31 in September and posted the worst numbers of his 10-season career in 2019-20 with a .897 save percentage, 3.11 GAA and no shutouts. Still, he has made the past five All-Star teams and had 25 wins in 47 starts in 2019-20; he could be looking for one last big paycheck, coming off a five-year $30.5 million deal with Washington.

No free agent was helped more by the NHL’s return to play than this 34-year-old Russian. Khudobin, a career backup with the Wild, Bruins, Hurricanes, Ducks and Stars, was pressed into duty in the Edmonton bubble in August when Dallas’ starter, Ben Bishop, went down with an injury. The goalie nicknamed “Dobby” (after the “Harry Potter” character) started 25 games during the Stars’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, with 14 wins, a .917 save percentage and 2.69 GAA. He’ll likely be looking for a big contract and a No. 1 job, but he has never started more than 37 games (2018-19 with the Stars) in an 11-season career. His playoff run wasn’t entirely a surprise — he had a .930 percentage and 2.22 GAA in 30 regular-season games in 2019-20 — but how much of that was due to the Stars’ defense-first approach?

Lehner, who won the Masterton Trophy in 2019 for his fight against addiction and mental health struggles, may not make it to free agency. The Golden Knights acquired him from Chicago at the trade deadline to back face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury, then rode Lehner’s hot hand down the stretch to earn the No. 1 seed and make the Western Conference finals. In 19 regular-season and playoff games with Las Vegas, Lehner went 12-7 with a .927 save percentage, 1.93 GAA and five shutouts. The performance may have the Knights looking to deal Fleury in the offseason — though he has reportedly told the team he’s willing to stay as a backup — and stick with the 28-year-old Lehner, who finished sixth in Vezina voting this year after finishing third in 2019 with the Islanders.

