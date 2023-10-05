12 former UFC fighters added to Jorge Masvidal’s Gambred Bareknuckle MMA event

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is still in its infancy, but the former UFC star continues to attach notoriety to his budding promotion by bringing in notable names.

The next installment of Gambred Bareknuckle MMA takes place Friday, Nov. 10 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. and features a dozen (and counting) former UFC fighters, including a former headliner, a “TUF” winner, and more.

Should the promotion keep with the rhythm of its past events, the card will stream live and free on YouTube.

Below, check out which UFC notables of yesteryear are competing on the card:

Alan Belcher

MMA record: 18-8

UFC record: 9-6

Years in UFC: 2006-2013

Gamebred fight: Heavyweight bout vs. Roy Nelson (23-19) – for vacant heavyweight title

Since his UFC departure… Alan Belcher went on an eight-year hiatus from combat sports competition. In 2021, he returned but in boxing. The gloves quickly came off as Belcher went 4-0 in bareknuckle boxing and 1-0 in bareknuckle MMA. He recently departed BKFC and finished influencer Chase DeMoor in an exhibition boxing match.

Randy Costa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: Randy Costa reacts after his knockout victory over Journey Newsom in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

MMA record: 7-4

UFC record: 2-4

Years in UFC: 2019-2022

Gamebred fight: Featherweight bout vs. Jason Knight (22-7)

Since his UFC departure… Randy Costa has struggled to find fights on the regional scene. His lone appearance was for Combat FC in June when he finished Carlos Espinosa in Round 1.

Brandon Davis

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Brandon Davis (red gloves) fights Giga Chikadze (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

MMA record: 14-11

UFC record: 2-7

Years in UFC: 2018-2019, 2021-2022

Gamebred fight: 140-pound contract weight vs. Joe Penafiel (11-6)

Since his UFC departure… Brandon Davis is 0-2 in combat sports competition with a (gloved) loss to Joshua Weems and a (bareknuckle) loss to Ago Huskic. Both defeats came by unanimous decision.

Jason Knight

Hector Lombard

Curtis Millender

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Curtis Millender (red gloves) fights Belal Muhammad (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

MMA record: 21-9

UFC record: 3-2

Years in UFC: 2018-2019

Gamebred fight: Middleweight vs. Joel Bauman (7-3)

Since his UFC departure… Curtis Millender went 1-1 for Bellator. He then signed with PFL for its 2021 season. Millender went 0-2 in the regular season, then departed the promotion. Millender is 3-1 in MMA since then with fights for XMMA, UNF, and Unified MMA. Millender also has gone 2-0 in boxing since his UFC stint came to an end.

Roy Nelson

Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Roy Nelson (Blue Gloves) reacts to fight against Alexander Volkov (Red Gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MMA record: 23-19

UFC record: 9-10

Years in UFC: 2009-2017

Gamebred fight: Heavyweight vs. Alan Belcher (18-8)

Since his UFC departure… “Big Country” Roy Nelson competed six times for Bellator where he compiled a 1-5 record. Following his final Bellator fight in August 2020, Nelson took nearly three years away from action. He returned for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in May when he knocked out Dillon Cleckler in the event’s headliner.

Alex Nicholson

Sasha Palatnikov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 10: (L-R) Sasha Palatnikov of Hong Kong battles Impa Kasanganay in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

MMA record: 8-5

UFC record: 1-2

Years in UFC: 2020-2021

Gamebred fight: Welterweight vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-9)

Since his UFC departure… Sasha Palatnikov is 2-1 in MMA and 1-2 for Karate Combat. He most recently competed in May when he lost a unanimous decision to legendary striker Raymond Daniels.

Chase Sherman

May 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Chase Sherman (red gloves) fights Ike Villanueva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MMA record: 16-12

UFC record: 4-11

Years in UFC: 2016-2018, 2020-2023

Gamebred fight: Heavyweight vs. Carl Seumanutafa (13-14)

Since his UFC departure… Chase Sherman has yet to compete. He was released in May following an UFC on ABC 4 loss to Karl Williams. Sherman was scheduled to box Matthew Strickland in July but the match was canceled.

Francisco Trinaldo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil battles Randy Brown of Jamaica in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

MMA record: 28-9

UFC record: 18-8

Years in UFC: 2012-2022

Gamebred fight: Welterweight vs. Sasha Palatnikov (8-5)

Since his UFC departure… Francisco Trinaldo has yet to compete. He departed the promotion in January following a loss to Randy Brown in October 2022. The defeat was only his second in his most recent seven fights.

Joshua Weems

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Joshua Weems punches Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

MMA record: 11-3

UFC record: 0-1

Years in UFC: 2022

Gamebred fight: Featherweight vs. Ago Huskic (8-6)

Since his UFC departure… Joshua Weems has gone 2-0 with a traditional MMA win over Brandon Davis and a bareknuckle win over Irwin Rivera. Both victories came by unanimous decision.

Full fight card

