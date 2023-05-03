Here are the 12 former Illinois high school players picked in the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was completed over the weekend, and 12 players who played high school football in Illinois got their names called in one of seven rounds in Kansas City, Mo., according to MaxPreps.

The states of Florida (36 players), Texas (30), Georgia (23) and California (21) led the way this year as 38 states and the District of Columbia has at least one player drafted among the 259 picked over seven rounds last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at the dozen from the Land of Lincoln, listed with their high school. Their college, draft position and pro team are also listed in order of selection.

Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, center, poses with general manager Ran Carthon, left, and head coach Mike Vrabel, right, during a press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 28, 2023.

Peter Skoronski, Park Ridge Maine South

Who is he? 6-4, 313-pound offensive tackle from Northwestern.

Who picked him? Tennessee Titans, first round, 11th overall.

Lukas Van Ness, Barrington

Who is he? 6-5, 272-pound defensive end from Iowa.

Who picked him? Green Bay Packers, 13th overall, first round.

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta runs against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 8, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Sam LaPorta, Highland

Who is he? 6-3, 245-pound tight end from Iowa.

Who picked him? Detroit Lions, second round, 34th overall.

National wide receiver Jayden Reed of Michigan State makes a catch in the end zone ahead of National defensive back Ronnie Hickman of Ohio State during the first day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Jan. 31, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.

Jayden Reed, Naperville Central

Who is he? 5-11, 187-pound wide receiver from Michigan State.

Who picked him? Green Bay Packers, second round, 50th overall.

John Michael Schmitz, Homewood-Flossmoor

Who is he? 6-4, 301-pound center from Minnesota.

Who picked him? New York Giants, second round, 57th overall.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones reacts to a first down against Michigan during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Charlie Jones, Deerfield

Who is he? 5-11, 175-pound receiver from Purdue.

Who picked him? Cincinnati Bengals, fourth round, 131st overall.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) hands off the ball to Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Julio Macias (45) on during the Big Ten football championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22.

Aidan O'Connell, Lincolnshire Stevenson

Who is he? 6-3, 213-pound quarterback from Purdue.

Who picked him? Las Vegas Raiders, fourth round, 135th overall.

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Mitchell (21) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Cameron Mitchell, Bolingbrook

Who is he? 5-11, 191-pound cornerback from Northwestern.

Who picked him? Cleveland Browns, fifth round, 142nd overall.

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis

Who is he? 6-2, 198-pound safety from Texas A&M.

Who picked him? Jacksonville Jaguars, fifth round, 160th overall.

Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard is tackled by Western Michigan linebacker Zaire Barnes (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

Zaire Barnes, Mundelein Carmel

Who is he? 6-1, 227-pound outside linebacker from Western Michigan.

Who picked him? New York Jets, sixth round, 184th overall.

Raymond Vohasek, McHenry

Who is he? 6-2, 310-pound defensive tackle from North Carolina.

Who picked him? Jacksonville Jaguars, seventh round, 227th overall.

Mississippi offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Nick Broeker, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Who is he? 6-4, 305-pound offensive guard from Ole Miss.

Who picked him? Buffalo Bills, seventh round, 230th overall.

