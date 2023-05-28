12 former Alabama players named in ESPN’s top-100 fantasy players

Alabama players are all over the NFL, and many of them quickly become stars in the league due to their high level of play. Well, being a great player doesn’t just get them recognition on the field, but also in fantasy football.

ESPN’s Field Yates recently revealed a list of the top 100 players for fantasy football purposes heading into the 2023 regular season.

On the list are 12 former members of the Crimson Tide. A few quarterbacks make the list, a handful of wide receivers and a group of very talented running backs.

Keep in mind that these are all very early, the rankings of these players are based on projections for the season.

99. Brian Robinson Jr. - RB

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson Jr. got a late start to his rookie season in 2022 but looked extremely solid as the Commanders‘ lead back. Expectations for Washington this season are a bit limited, but Robinson could be the one bright spot on the offense. Yates has him at No. 99.

78. Tua Tagovailoa - QB

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most polarizing players in football over the last three seasons. In 2022, Tagovailoa had his best season yet but was riddled with injuries. If he’s able to stay on the field consistently, he will be a great quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and for your fantasy football team.

59. Jerry Jeudy - WR

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy’s time with the Denver Broncos has been interesting. He started off with some questionable quarterback play, but then ended up with Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. However, Wilson performed poorly. After three seasons in the league, it’s hard to tell where Jeudy stands. The 2023 season should be a lot better for the former Alabama wide receiver, as Wilson plans to play better and Sean Payton is now the team’s head coach.

58. Calvin Ridley - WR

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Ridley missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to a suspension. During that time, he was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence as played well for Jacksonville and many believe the team could be a sleeper in the AFC. Ridley will enter the offense as a veteran that still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

51. Amari Cooper - WR

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper is poised to have another strong season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension in the middle of the 2022 season, which led to a few miscues on that offense. However, Cooper is expected to have another strong season in 2023 as the leader of the Browns‘ wide receiver unit.

41. Najee Harris - RB

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris has been a star for this Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense. At a time when the quarterback situation is still being figured out and the wide receiving unit isn’t working all too well, Harris is there as a safety net. His abilities as a ball carrier and a pass catcher make him a liability to opposing defenses. Having him on your fantasy squad would be wise.

39. Jahmyr Gibbs - RB

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Gibbs has yet to play a down in the NFL, but his current situation with the Detroit Lions makes him a very appealing fantasy option. Much like Harris, Gibbs can be an impactful ball carrier or pass catcher, but it’s what he does with the ball in his hands that makes him special. He’s able to evade defenders in ways that will make opposing fans’ jaws drop. Extending plays is what he’s best at, and that leads to fantasy points.

28. Jalen Hurts - QB

Hurts is the quarterback of the defending NFC champions and the Eagles recently got him paid in a major way. Before Lamar Jackson’s contract, Hurts was briefly the highest-paid player in NFL history. Contracts like that aren’t just handed out like candy on Halloween. His abilities as a passer and a ball carrier make him unique and dangerous to opposing defenses. Luckily for fans that draft him in fantasy football, that equates to a whole lot of points.

26 DeVonta Smith - WR

The former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver has not had any issues adjusting to the NFL. The current Eagles receiver was once criticized for his thinner stature, but that has not stopped him from excelling at the professional level. With Hurts and A.J. Brown out on the field with him, Smith could have plenty of opportunities to make some big plays in 2023.

21. Jaylen Waddle - WR

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jaylen Waddle has been a reception machine over the last two seasons. He set a rookie record back in 2021 with 104 catches. In 2022, he only had 75. What makes Waddle interesting is what he does with the ball in his hands after the catch. He’s not a deep threat for the Dolphins but can take a short pass to the house, regardless of where the play began.

13. Derrick Henry - RB

It should come as no surprise to any football fan that Titans running back Derrick Henry is one of the highest-rated fantasy players heading into 2023. It seems as if the older he gets, the better he plays. His future in Tennessee may be limited, but he’s still going to be one of the best running backs in the league regardless of where he ends up.

11. Josh Jacobs - RB

Josh Jacobs was a sleeping giant at Alabama and the NFL world has gotten the full taste of what he is capable of. The Raiders may not be a fully complete team, but the pieces to be a playoff contender are all there. Jacobs will likely be an offensive leader in 2023, which makes him a very solid fantasy option.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire