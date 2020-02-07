12 FCS players invited to NFL Combine

(Stats Perform) - The FCS contingent headed to the NFL Combine has dropped yet again this year.

The NFL invited 337 players, but only 12 from the FCS, to its annual pre-draft scouting spectacle, which will be held Feb. 23-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That's down from 14 FCS prospects last year and 20 just two years ago.

Included were three players from Rhode Island - wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Aaron Parker and offensive guard Kyle Murphy - the first FCS school with a trio since Jacksonville State in 2017.

The FCS group also included Montana linebacker Dante Olson, who received the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS defensive player of the year. He was joined on the Stats Perform FCS All-America first team by fellow Combine invitees Parker, Murphy, Illinois State running back James Robinson, Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka, Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn and Bucknell punter Alex Pechin.

South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor and Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau - both second-team All-Americans - earned invites, as did Princeton quarterback Kevin Davidson. All of the FCS players were seniors last season except Coulter, who declared for the draft following his junior campaign.

At the Combine, the 32 NFL teams will take an up-close-and-personal look at the prospects as they go through measurements and medical examinations, psychological testing, interviews and on-field workouts.

The Combine is staggered into positional groups over five-day intervals, wrapping up with the much-dissected on-field workouts. This year's workout dates: quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Feb. 27; running backs, offensive linemen, place-kickers and special teamers on Feb. 28; defensive linemen and linebackers on Feb. 29; and defensive backs on March 1.

FCS Players Invited to 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Quarterback: Kevin Davidson, Princeton

Running back: James Robinson, Illinois State

Wide receiver: Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island; Aaron Parker, Rhode Island

Tight end: Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State; Adam Trautman, Dayton

Offensive guard: Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island

Offensive tackle: Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

Defensive end: Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

Linebacker: Dante Olson, Montana

Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Punter: Alex Pechin, Bucknell