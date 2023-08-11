These 12 Ducks can become household names as the 2023 season goes on

With a roster of over 100 players consisting of many new freshmen in the latest recruiting class, there are going to be a lot of new faces and names on the Oregon football roster.

But now the transfer portal has become almost just as important as those new freshman, which adds to the turnover of the football roster year after year. Fortunately for the Ducks, the quality of the turnover they bring in has been at the highest level in the program’s history.

Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff aren’t messing around. Many of the newcomers and redshirt freshmen have the ability to make an immediate impact on the Ducks this season. Here are a dozen players who aren’t household names quite yet, but will be as the 2023 season moves along.

Josh Conerly was one of the highest-rated recruits when he signed with the Ducks and he played some last year as a true freshman. But with the offensive line facing a complete overhaul due to graduation, Conerly figures to be one of the main cogs to the line this season.

OL Ajani Cornelius

Ajani Cornelius comes to Oregon via Rhose Island and it couldn’t have been at a better time for the Ducks. He was a First-Team All-Conference player for the Rams and he will most likely start on Sept. 2 against Portland State.

RB Jordan James

When Jordan James committed to the Ducks, he was a Top 20 running back coming out of Nashville. He was used mainly as a short-yardage back and goal line specialist. James scored five times on just 46 carries. One would expect James’ role to be expanded this season.

WR Traeshon Holden

Troy Franklin was definitely Bo Nix’s main target last season, but he didn’t have a true No. 2 receiver last season. Nix does now, however. Holden makes the Ducks receiving group one of the best in the conference and in the nation.

WR Tez Johnson

Tez Johnson comes to Oregon after he was one of the best receivers out of the Sun Belt Conference. He’s also Nix’s brother and that familiarity could mean big plays for the Ducks and be a fan-favorite.

WR Kyler Kasper

Another receiver with a ton of potential, Kasper arrived at Oregon after he reclassified from the 2023 class to the 2022 class. The redshirt freshman played sparingly last season as he was basically a high school senior out there playing against teams such as Arizona. Look for Kasper to be a regular in the receiver rotation as he truly begins his college career.

DE Jordan Burch

Transfer Jordan Burch comes to Eugene via South Carolina as a much-needed pass rusher. Lanning wasn’t thrilled with the Ducks’ ability, or the lack of it, to rush the quarterback. Burch was brought in to help rectify that weakness.

DE Matayo Uiagalelei

Speaking of rushing the passer, Oregon was able to sign one of the nation’s top pass rushers with Matayo Uiagalelei. It might take Duck fans a whole season to learn how to pronounce his name, but Matayo should be a household name fairly quickly this year.

LB Jestin Jacobs

Depth at the linebacker position was a bit of a problem last season and the departures of Noah Sewell and Keith Brown didn’t exactly help. What did help, however, was the incoming transfer of Jestin Jacobs via Iowa. After a nice freshman season where he had 53 tackles, 33 solo, Jacobs battled injuries in 2022. With those behind him, Jacobs should be a starting linebacker with the Ducks.

CB Khyree Jackson

When you’ve put on the Alabama uniform on and have played in a national title game, you have instant credibility and that’s what Khyree Jackson brings to the Ducks. They also needed some corner depth with the departure of Christian Gonzalez. Jackson and Trikweze Bridges could be a very good set of corners for the Duck defense.

Safety Evan Williams

The brother of Bennett Williams, Evan decided to be a Duck after four really good seasons at Fresno State where he was All-Mountain West performer for three straight years. He was second on the Bulldog team with 66 tackles, 54 solo and a sack. Williams should be a regular fixture in the Duck defense in 2023.

LB Devon Jackson

Oregon may have fixed its linebacker depth as they had this guy waiting in the wings. Devon Jackson was a consensus four-star recruit and one of the top prep players in Nebraska before redshirting last season. Jackson should have an opportunity to see plenty of snaps this year and be a regular in the two-deep rotation.

