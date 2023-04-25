12 cornerbacks Broncos could target in 2023 NFL draft
The top of the Denver Broncos’ cornerback depth chart looks solid — Pat Surtain is one of the best outside cornerbacks in the NFL, K’Waun Williams is an excellent slot cornerback and Damarri Mathis showed a lot of promise as a rookie last season.
Behind those three, though, Denver’s cornerback room includes names like Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian and Delonte Hood. Several of those players will likely make the Broncos’ 53-man roster this summer, but Denver needs more depth at the position.
Drafting another starting-caliber cornerback to play across from Surtain with Mathis being bumped to CB3 duties might be an ideal scenario. With that possibility in mind, here’s a quick list of 12 names to watch for during the NFL draft this week.
Julius Brents, Kansas State
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Garrett Williams, Syracuse
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Darius Rush, South Carolina
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
(Arizona Republic, USA TODAY Network)
Eli Ricks, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Riley Moss, Iowa
(HawkCentral, USA TODAY Network)
Cory Trice, Purdue
(Journal-Courier, USA TODAY Network)
Alex Austin, Oregon State
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images