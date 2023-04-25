12 cornerbacks Broncos could target in 2023 NFL draft

The top of the Denver Broncos’ cornerback depth chart looks solid — Pat Surtain is one of the best outside cornerbacks in the NFL, K’Waun Williams is an excellent slot cornerback and Damarri Mathis showed a lot of promise as a rookie last season.

Behind those three, though, Denver’s cornerback room includes names like Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian and Delonte Hood. Several of those players will likely make the Broncos’ 53-man roster this summer, but Denver needs more depth at the position.

Drafting another starting-caliber cornerback to play across from Surtain with Mathis being bumped to CB3 duties might be an ideal scenario. With that possibility in mind, here’s a quick list of 12 names to watch for during the NFL draft this week.

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Clark Phillips III, Utah

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Eli Ricks, Alabama

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Riley Moss, Iowa

Cory Trice, Purdue

Alex Austin, Oregon State

Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

