All 12 completions from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams vs. 49ers on ‘SNF’

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams connected 12 times for 132 yards and a touchdown during the Green Bay Packers’ 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The video above highlights all 12 connections between the MVP and All-Pro receiver.

Adams was targeted 18 times, tied for the second-most in his NFL career. His 12 catches ranked as the fifth-most in his career.

Rodgers hit Adams three times to convert on third down, and a fourth target on third down resulted in a pass interference penalty. Adams also caught two passes for 42 yards on the game-winning drive, including the 25-yarder that sparked the march.

The Packers did a terrific job of using Adams in the quick passing game. He also took advantage of a few one-on-one opportunities on the outside, and the Packers schemed up other chances from the slot.

Here is his receiving chart form Sunday night, via Next Gen Stats:

Via NextGenStats

