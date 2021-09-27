All 12 completions from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams vs. 49ers on ‘SNF’

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams connected 12 times for 132 yards and a touchdown during the Green Bay Packers’ 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The video above highlights all 12 connections between the MVP and All-Pro receiver.

Adams was targeted 18 times, tied for the second-most in his NFL career. His 12 catches ranked as the fifth-most in his career.

Rodgers hit Adams three times to convert on third down, and a fourth target on third down resulted in a pass interference penalty. Adams also caught two passes for 42 yards on the game-winning drive, including the 25-yarder that sparked the march.

The Packers did a terrific job of using Adams in the quick passing game. He also took advantage of a few one-on-one opportunities on the outside, and the Packers schemed up other chances from the slot.

Here is his receiving chart form Sunday night, via Next Gen Stats:

Via NextGenStats

