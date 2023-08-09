Here are 12 Columbus-area high school football quarterbacks to watch this fall

Leading up to the high school football season, The Dispatch is taking a look at central Ohio’s top players by position.

Here are 12 quarterbacks to watch, in alphabetical order:

Heath quarterback Brayden Bayles scrambles against Liberty Union last season.

Brayden Bayles, Heath

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior added to his legacy last fall, throwing for 1,645 yards and nine touchdowns and running for 730 yards and six scores to lead the Bulldogs to six wins. Bayles earned third-team all-state and first-team all-district honors last year in Division IV. He enters this season with 3,866 career passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Olentangy Berlin's Harrison Brewster breaks away from Delaware Hayes defenders for a 94-yard touchdown run during a playoff game last season.

Harrison Brewster, Olentangy Berlin

A 6-1, 200-pound senior, Brewster played a large part in leading the Bears to their first OCC-Cardinal championship. The second-team all-state and first-team all-district selection in Division I passed for 1,493 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and led Berlin in rushing with 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Olentangy Orange quarterback Levi Davis throws for college coaches during a showcase event May 8.

Levi Davis, Olentangy Orange

Davis seems poised for a big sophomore season after a freshman year in which he passed for 1,273 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and three scores. A 5-11, 175-pound three-sport athlete who earned honorable mention all-district in Division I as a freshman, Davis received attention from several Division I colleges at camps and 7-on-7 events throughout the summer.

Hilliard Bradley’s Bradyn Fleharty scrambles against Olentangy Liberty last season.

Bradyn Fleharty, Hilliard Bradley

The 6-3, 200-pound Fleharty passed for 1,978 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior and ran for 412 yards and a score. Fleharty, a two-year starter who committed to Yale in June and has drawn more than 20 Division I offers, was named second-team all-district in Division I last fall. He also accounted for 1,932 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Damon Griffin, Columbus South

The 5-9, 161-pound junior is a versatile threat for the Bulldogs, who will seek their second consecutive City League-South title this fall. Griffin accounted for 2,224 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns a season ago between quarterback, defensive back and kick returns. The Division III first-team all-state and all-district selection passed for 18 scores, ran for 12 and had five interceptions and a score on defense.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Olentangy

A four-star recruit and the state’s top-ranked senior quarterback per both 247Sports and Rivals, the Penn State commit passed for 2,567 yards and 25 touchdowns a season ago and ran for 205 yards and four scores. Grunkemeyer was named honorable mention all-state and second-team all-district in Division I.

Westerville Central's Jaystin Gwinn scrambles against Upper Arlington last season.

Jaystin Gwinn, Westerville Central

A 6-1, 175-pound junior, several opposing coaches have complimented the dynamic play-making ability of Gwinn, a three-star recruit, two-year starter and son of former Ohio State defensive back Anthony Gwinn. Jaystin threw for 1,475 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago and ran for 713 yards and five scores, earning special mention all-district in Division I.

Pickerington North's Landon O'Connell fires a pass against Pickerington Central last season.

Landon O’Connell, Pickerington North

The 6-4, 214-pound senior, a three-star recruit, enters his third year as the starter for a North team expected to contend for the OCC-Ohio and Division I, Region 3 championships. O’Connell threw for 2,194 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior, a dramatic increase from his 1,141 yards and five scores in 2021.

Grove City’s Matthew Papas fires a pass while under pressure against Hilliard Davidson last season.

Matthew Papas, Grove City

The 6-0, 173-pound senior was at the center of the Dawgs’ resurgence a season ago, passing for 2,670 yards and 20 touchdowns for an up-tempo offense that averaged 27.6 points. Grove City went 6-5, its first winning season since 2013. Papas earned second-team all-state and first-team all-district honors in Division I.

Worthington Christian's Hobie Raikes looks for a receiver against Grove City Christian last fall.

Hobie Raikes, Worthington Christian

The 5-9, 160-pound senior might be slight in stature but he’s big in numbers and contributions. Entering his fourth season at quarterback for the Warriors, Raikes is coming off a junior year in which he passed for 2,455 yards and 37 touchdowns and was named third-team all-state and first-team all-district in Division VI.

Licking Valley quarterback Hayden Rodgers looks for a receiver while evading the rush during a scrimmage against visiting Utica on Saturday.

Hayden Rodgers, Licking Valley

A 6-0, 195-pound senior, Rodgers should again be an all-purpose threat for the Panthers. He passed for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall and ran for another 519 yards and seven scores. The third-team all-state and first-team all-district honoree in Division IV also is Licking Valley’s punter.

Gahanna Lincoln's Brennen Ward looks to pass during last year's Division I state semifinal against Lakewood St. Edward.

Brennen Ward, Gahanna Lincoln

The 6-3, 205-pound junior and three-star recruit has gained accuracy and muscle entering his second full season as the starter, manning a potent Lions offense that seeks its second consecutive Region 3 championship. A special mention all-district honoree in Division I, Ward passed for 2,079 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall.

