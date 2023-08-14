Here are 12 Columbus-area high school football running backs to watch this fall

Leading up to the high school football season, The Dispatch is taking a look at central Ohio’s top players by position.

Here are 12 running backs to watch, in alphabetical order:

Bloom-Carroll's Dylan Armentrout fights for yardage in the 2022 Division III state final against Canfield.

Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior who has committed to Army, Armentrout amassed 2,683 all-purpose yards and 2,178 rushing yards a year ago — both program records — and 21 total touchdowns to help lead the Division III state runner-up Bulldogs. Armentrout earned first-team all-state and was district Offensive Player of the Year.

Fairfield Christian's Danny Blair was second-team all-state in Division VII last season.

Danny Blair, Fairfield Christian

The 5-10, 175-pound senior paced the Knights on both sides of the ball, rushing for 1,316 yards and 24 touchdowns — averaging more than 9 yards per touch — and catching eight passes for 140 yards and a score while also leading the team in tackles. Blair was second-team all-state and first-team all-district in Division VII.

Rosean Burns, Beechcroft

The 5-11, 150-pound senior amassed more than 1,000 all-purpose yards last season as both a running back and wide receiver for the Cougars, and earned some extra notoriety by virtue of playing with only one hand and a portion of his right arm. Burns, who also plays cornerback and safety, earned second-team all-district in Division III.

Taizaun Burns, Columbus East

A 5-11, 160-pound junior listed as an athlete, Burns made his most notable contributions at running back a season ago to help the Tigers to a Division IV, Region 15 semifinal. Burns amassed 2,245 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state and all-district honors. He has seven Division I offers to date.

Tito Glass, Marion-Franklin

The 6-3, 230-pound three-star senior is a Miami University commit who drew considerable attention from Big Ten and Mid-American Conference schools throughout the offseason. Glass finished with 1,126 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago, helping the Red Devils to a share of the City League-South championship.

Westerville Central's Jayden Gwinn is a Division I college recruit.

Jayden Gwinn, Westerville Central

A 5-9, 189-pound junior and three-star recruit who has drawn offers from Akron, Kent State and Kentucky, Gwinn rushed for 670 yards a year ago to help the Warhawks to a strong finish after a 1-4 start. Gwinn is a cousin of Central quarterback Jaystin Gwinn.

Diore Hubbard, Gahanna Lincoln

The 5-11, 190-pound West Virginia commit is ready to top a junior season that saw him rush for 2,365 yards, score 29 total touchdowns, earn district Offensive Player of the Year in Division I and become a finalist for Mr. Football. Hubbard is one of eight returning offensive starters for a Lions team that won the Region 3 championship.

No time to 'loaf': Gahanna prepares for role as Columbus-area favorite

Andre Jackson, Whitehall

A three-star recruit, the 6-3, 175-pound senior is capable of playing both running back and quarterback for the Rams. Jackson earned third-team all-state and first-team all-district honors in Division II last fall. This spring in track and field, he was Division I regional champion in the 400 meters and placed third at state.

Dane Nauman, Highland

The 6-1, 210-pound Nauman has his work cut out for him to build on a junior season that saw him earn district and state Offensive Player of the Year in Division V. Nauman ran for 2,380 yards and 25 touchdowns, caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a score and added 61 tackles and a touchdown at linebacker.

Westerville South's Nasir Phillips was a first-team all-state selection in Division II last year.

Nasir Phillips, Westerville South

The 5-9, 190-pound senior again should anchor the Wildcats’ running game, coming off a breakout junior year in which he rushed for 1,732 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named Division II district Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state. Phillips saw limited time for DeSales as a freshman and ran for 767 yards and 13 scores as a sophomore at South.

Big Walnut's Nate Severs will play college football at Air Force.

Nate Severs, Big Walnut

A 5-11, 197-pound senior, Severs is beginning the final season of a career that has seen him rush for 4,333 yards and score 75 total touchdowns to help the Golden Eagles become a Division II, Region 7 power. Severs earned first-team all-state and all-district last fall and committed to Air Force in June.

Sam Williams-Dixon, an Ohio State commit, has transferred from Millersburg West Holmes to Pickerington North.

Sam Williams-Dixon, Pickerington North

The 6-0, 190-pound Williams-Dixon made headlines this spring by moving to Pickerington from Millersburg West Holmes, then committing to Ohio State in April. Williams-Dixon should be a dynamic addition for the Panthers, having rushed for 1,300 yards and 41 touchdowns last fall after scoring 35 times in 2021.

