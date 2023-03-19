12 Colts remain free agents after first big wave
The Indianapolis Colts are just about through the first week of free agency, and while they’ve been busy adding new players to the roster, there are still a dozen of their former players on the market.
After the Colts watched linebacker Bobby Okereke and wide receiver Parris Campbell join the New York Giants in free agency, they also saw cornerback Brandon Facyson sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal.
The team also officially released quarterback Matt Ryan, saving roughly $17.2 million against the salary cap. There may be more cuts on the way this offseason as well.
Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.
Here’s a quick look at the 12 Colts who remain free agents after the first big week:
QB Matt Ryan
DE Yannick Ngakoue
OT Matt Pryor
S Rodney McLeod
DE Ben Banogu
OT Dennis Kelly
S Armani Watts
P Matt Haack
DT Byron Cowart
DE Khalid Kareem
RB D'Vonte Price
