12 Colts remain free agents after first big wave

The Indianapolis Colts are just about through the first week of free agency, and while they’ve been busy adding new players to the roster, there are still a dozen of their former players on the market.

After the Colts watched linebacker Bobby Okereke and wide receiver Parris Campbell join the New York Giants in free agency, they also saw cornerback Brandon Facyson sign with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal.

The team also officially released quarterback Matt Ryan, saving roughly $17.2 million against the salary cap. There may be more cuts on the way this offseason as well.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

Here’s a quick look at the 12 Colts who remain free agents after the first big week:

QB Matt Ryan

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

OT Matt Pryor

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

S Rodney McLeod

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

DE Ben Banogu

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

OT Dennis Kelly

Peter Joneleit via AP

S Armani Watts

AP Photo/AJ Mast

P Matt Haack

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

DT Byron Cowart

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

DE Khalid Kareem

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RB D'Vonte Price

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire