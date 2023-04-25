12 candidates to have breakout performances at Ducks’ spring game

Spring football games are a fun time for both casual and serious fans of college football. For casual Oregon Duck fans, it offers a chance to get back out to Autzen Stadium and watch the beautiful game of football once again on what is likely to be a sunny afternoon in Eugene. For serious football fans, it offers the first opportunity to really get a good look at what the Ducks — and in particular the new Ducks — will look like going into the new season.

That’s what we want to talk about today.

Many eyeballs will be on Oregon this weekend to watch Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Troy Franklin run the new offense under Will Stein, while others focus on a retooled defense behind Jordan Burch, and Brandon Dorlus, and Trikweze Bridges. We will be looking deeper into the depth chart.

I can’t wait to watch some of the freshmen on the roster, and a handful of the new guys on the team who have a chance to really turn into valuable pieces going forward. I want to see who is going to break out and potentially become a borderline household name this year.

It should be noted that I don’t have South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch on this list, because that is an obvious choice, and to be honest, not a breakout candidate. We’ve already seen what he can do at the college level, and he is expected to be a major difference-maker in Eugene.

With that being said, though, here are 12 players that we think could have those breakout-like performances on Saturday at the spring game.

Matayo Uiagalelei

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Based on what we are hearing so far out of spring practice, true freshman Matayo Uiagalelei has been impressive. OT Ajani Cornelius has said that Uiagalelei is among the players who are giving him the biggest challenge in practice, and Dan Lanning has singled him out a few times as well.

While it will likely be on defense where Matayo does most of his damage, there’s a chance we see him on the offensive side of the ball trying to help alleviate some TE depth issues as well.

Tez Johnson

If you’ve read my writing over the past month or so or listened to me on the Sco-ing Long Podcast, then you already know how extremely excited I am to watch Tez Johnson play live football in an Oregon uniform.

A lot of positive buzz has been coming out of Duck practices when it comes to Johnson and his ability to make defenders miss in open space. His quickness and breakaway speed is notable, and I think he has a chance to really impress a lot of fans on Saturday. Those who have been paying attention know about the early hype; those who are coming into the spring game with fresh eyes could leave buzzing with excitement about No. 15.

Evan Williams

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

The younger brother of beloved Oregon Duck Bennett Williams, it seems fitting that Evan finds his place with the team early and often. The Oregon defense is going to need to prove a lot before fans can feel extremely confident going into the 2023 season, and Williams will likely be a big part of that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make a few big plays on Saturday.

Dante Dowdell

There are a lot of young players on the roster that I am looking forward to seeing in action for the first time. One of the top players on the list is running back Dante Dowdell. He has a physical build that brings something new to the Oregon offense, and could be a powerful and physically dominant rusher if given the opportunity. I’m not sure how much we will see him play in the regular season, but it could be fun to see him go to work in the spring game.

Dontae Manning

Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

The Ducks need someone to step up at the cornerback position, and there are a lot of candidates to be the guy that takes over as CB1 after Christian Gonzalez’s departure. Dontae Manning is among the favorites, coming into his fourth season with the Ducks and ready to take on a bigger role. He’s reportedly made some nice plays this spring in practice and scrimmages, so I will be looking to see if he’s finally taking that next step on the defense.

Kyler Kasper

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a pretty good idea of who the top few wide receivers on the depth chart are going to be, but there are a few names that might surprise some people. Kyler Kasper is among them. After enrolling early in 2022, Kasper has an added year of experience and a frame that presents some unique possibilities on offense. I will definitely be watching him closely when he is on the field.

Tysheem Johnson

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Much like with Evan Williams, it feels like we need to see some flash plays from a few defenders on Saturday. Safety transfer Tysheem Johnson is certainly a guy that can provide that spark, with a physical style of play that could really boost Oregon’s nickel position. It feels like Johnson is a name that most casual fans may not know, but they very well could after Saturday.

Traeshon Holden

Finding the receivers to start alongside Troy Franklin will be one of the top objectives of the spring game and fall camp. Traeshon Holden, a transfer from Alabama, is among the leaders in the clubhouse to take the spot left by Chase Cota. It will be fun to see what he can do on Saturday, potentially providing some splash plays for the fans.

Patrick Herbert

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Definitely not a new player, and certainly not someone of whom fans are unaware. However, I think that Patrick Herbert could be in line for somewhat of a breakout on Saturday, being as he is the No. 1 TE on the depth chart with Terrance Ferguson out for the rest of the spring with an injury. That could provide ample opportunity for Herbert to build off of the success that he had near the end of last season.

Jayden Limar

Photo Courtesy of Jayden Limar

Much like Dante Dowdell, Jayden Limar is the other freshman RB on the roster that I am looking forward to watching on Saturday. I don’t think we will see him much, if at all, during the regular season, so it could be a nice glimpse of what’s to come in the spring game.

Kenyon Sadiq

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Frequent listeners of the Sco-ing Long Podcast also will know how incredibly excited I am to watch Kenyon Sadiq play this year as well. In a similar boat as Patrick Herbert, Sadiq is one of only two healthy scholarship tight ends on the roster, so he could be in line for a decent workload on Saturday. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.

Connor Soelle

I have a feeling that Connor Soelle could be a highly overlooked transfer player. Fans didn’t make much of his addition, largely labeling him as a special teams player after his time at Arizona State. However, I think that he could be a solid part of the LB rotation, and might show us what he’s capable of in the spring game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire