12 Broncos players with the biggest salary cap hits in 2022

The Denver Broncos have a healthy salary cap situation going into the summer with about $9.5 million in remaining cap space, enough to make some in-season moves if needed due to injuries.

Of the team’s 12 players with the largest salary cap hits this season, six play on defense, five play on offense and one plays on special teams, according to the cap charges listed on OverTheCap.com.

Here’s a quick look at Denver’s players with the most expensive cap hits going into the 2022 season.

QB Russell Wilson: $24 million

By today’s QB market standards, that’s actually a bargain for a QB of Wilson’s caliber. He’ll want a massive contract extension soon.

LT Garett Bolles: $21 million

Bolles turned his career around and was rewarded with a big contract. In terms of average salary, he’s now the 13th-highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

DB Justin Simmons: $18.85 million

Simmons ranks among the NFL’s best safeties and he’s paid like one. He has the fourth-highest average salary among safeties in the league.

CB Ronald Darby: $12,823,529

That’s somewhat of a bargain by today’s market. Twenty-one cornerbacks have larger average salaries than Darby.

OLB Bradley Chubb: $12,716,00

That’s what Chubb will earn on his fifth-year option this season. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

OG Graham Glasgow: $6.1 million

Glasgow took a paycut to remain with the Broncos this year and he’s still one of the team’s highest-paid offensive linemen.

OLB Randy Gregory: $5.6 million

The first year of Gregory’s new five-year contract is team-friendly. Next season, Gregory’s cap hit will jump up to $16 million.

WR Courtland Sutton: $5,325,000

The Broncos got massive bargains when they signed Sutton and Tim Patrick to in-season extensions last fall. The wide receiver market has exploded since then.

CB Pat Surtain: $4,764,273

Already one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, Surtain will be a massive bargain for Denver while playing on his rookie contract. His deal has three seasons remaining, plus the potential for a fifth-year option in 2025.

WR Tim Patrick: $4,606,666

Twenty-nine wide receivers have larger average salaries than Patrick, who signed a three-year contract extension last season.

DL Mike Purcell: $4,347,695

That’s a pretty large cap hit for a 31-year-old defender who might lose his starting spot during training camp. Purcell could be in danger of becoming a cap casualty this summer.

K Brandon McManus: $4,231,250

For a Super Bowl champion, McManus has a reasonable contract. There are 10 other kickers with larger cap hits this season.

The NFL’s salary cap per team this season is $208.2 million. After rolling over some unused cap space from last year, Denver’s cap this season is $219,624,921, and the team has about $9.5 million still available.

