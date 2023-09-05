With the 53-man roster now set, the Denver Broncos are under the league-mandated salary cap and ready for the 2023 NFL season.

As is the case with most NFL teams not starting a rookie quarterback, Denver’s biggest cap hit in 2023 comes from their QB, Russell Wilson ($22 million).

Next up is wide receiver Courtland Sutton ($18.26 million), and free safety Justin Simmons ($18.15 million) is not far behind. Rounding out the top five are left tackle Garett Bolles ($17.82 million) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory ($16.10 million).

Here’s a quick list of the 12 Broncos players with the biggest salary cap hits in 2023, provided courtesy of OverTheCap.com.

QB Russell Wilson: $22 million

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Courtland Sutton: $18.26 million

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DB Justin Simmons: $18.15 million

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

LT Garett Bolles: $17.82 million

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

OLB Randy Gregory: $16.10 million

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

DL D.J. Jones: $12.98 million

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ILB Josey Jewell: $7.13 million

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DL Zach Allen: $6 million

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OT Mike McGlinchey: $6 million

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CB Pat Surtain: $5.71 million

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OL Ben Powers: $5.25 million

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WR Jerry Jeudy: $4.83 million

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire