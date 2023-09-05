12 Broncos players with the biggest salary cap hits in 2023
With the 53-man roster now set, the Denver Broncos are under the league-mandated salary cap and ready for the 2023 NFL season.
As is the case with most NFL teams not starting a rookie quarterback, Denver’s biggest cap hit in 2023 comes from their QB, Russell Wilson ($22 million).
Next up is wide receiver Courtland Sutton ($18.26 million), and free safety Justin Simmons ($18.15 million) is not far behind. Rounding out the top five are left tackle Garett Bolles ($17.82 million) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory ($16.10 million).
Here’s a quick list of the 12 Broncos players with the biggest salary cap hits in 2023, provided courtesy of OverTheCap.com.