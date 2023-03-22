12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned

The Denver Broncos have signed nine unrestricted free agents from other teams and five of their own in-house free agents so far this offseason.

The Broncos have also seen 10 of their free agents sign with other teams this spring. Today, we’re taking a quick look at Denver’s 12 free agents who remain unsigned.

The most notable player on the list is guard Dalton Risner, who has remained available longer than expected. The Broncos have already moved on from Risner by signing guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million contract.

Three other notable names on the list are safety Kareem Jackson, running back Latavius Murray and offensive tackle Cam Fleming. Jackson and Murray might have to wait until after the NFL draft to land deals. Fleming could be a fit as a backup swing tackle option for Denver.

Here’s the full list of Broncos free agents who are still unsigned at the time of this writing on March 22.

1. QB Brett Rypien

2. OT Billy Turner

3. OT Cam Fleming

4. OL Dalton Risner

5. OL Tom Compton

6. TE Eric Tomlinson

7. RB Latavius Murray

8. RB Marlon Mack

9. LB Dakota Allen

10. OLB Jonathan Kongbo

11. CB Darius Phillips

12. DB Kareem Jackson

