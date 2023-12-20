12 Big Bend football players make college decisions official on early signing day

It was a busy day around the Big Bend as area football players made their college decisions official, signing national letters of intent to their respective colleges.

The early signing period allows players to get a head start on school enrollment and lock in their spots on the roster for the next season, and for 12 Big Bend athletes today was the day to make things official.

Two local athletes held signing events, with Wakulla's Nehemiah Chandler signing in front of a packed crowd at Wakulla High School, and Gadsden County senior Nassir Williams signing with his family by his side at the Ferolito Recreational Center in Quincy.

Wakulla's Nehemiah Chandler signs to Georgia Tech

Wakulla football senior Nehemiah Chandler signed his national letter of intent to play football at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 at Wakulla High School

The road to singing for Georgia Tech was a fairly simple one for Chandler.

After taking an official visit to Georgia Tech, Chandler felt the situation was perfect for him, with the balance of academics and football being an important selling point to him and his family. Officially signing with the Yellow Jackets early Wednesday morning, the star Wakulla defensive back said the moment of putting pen to paper was special.

"It's great, I feel so good about myself," Chandler said. "There were ups and downs in the journey I had playing football, it made life a lot easier knowing I got somewhere to go. It takes a lot to get where I'm at. Hard work pays off."

Allowing one touchdown all season and recording 15 tackles and one interception, Chandler heads to Georgia Tech on the back of an 11-1 finish to his senior season with Wakulla. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 6-6 in the Atlantic Coastal Conference and are set to play the University of Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, and are positioned to take a leap next season.

Chandler said the future of Georgia Tech football is bright and he's happy to be a part of a recruiting class that hopes to change the trajectory of the program. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was important in sealing the deal for Chandler.

"This class right here is going to be great, we are going to take this thing to another level," Chandler said. "I believe in [Brent] Key and he believes in himself and god believes in him, so that's all that matters."

Chandler will enroll at Georgia Tech in the summer of 2024.

Gadsden County's Nasir Williams signs to Central Michigan

Gadsden County senior Nassir Williams signs his national letter of intent to Central Michigan on Dec. 20, 2023

The scenery its going to be a little different for Gadsden County wide receiver Nasir Williams, but the Central Michigan signee is excited about making the journey to the Midwest.

One of the most dynamic receivers in the Big Bend, Willaims had a monster senior season for Gadsden County, posting 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns on 50 receptions. Spending two seasons as a Jaguar, Williams felt his time at Gadsden County prepared him to make an impact at the next level.

"It showed a lot, being under coach E [Russell Ellington}, he showed me a lot on what I need and what I still need to do," Williams said. "It's a long way from home, but I always said I wanted to go to college and now I'm here."

Williams is hoping to make an instant impact on the Chippewas, who finished the season 5-7 in 2023. A great playmaker in the open field, Williams hopes to get Central Michigan fans out of their seats when he takes the field.

Setting high expectations for himself, Williams is hoping his time at Central Michigan will give him a platform to make it to the pros.

"I'm trying to set records, break records and hopefully one day go to the league," Williams said.

Williams will enroll at Central Michigan in the summer of 2024.

Where are Big Bend athletes going

Florida High's Ashton Hampton signs to Clemson

Florida High's Micahi Danzy signs to Florida State

Lincoln's Alexander Gale signs to Middle Tennesse

Lincoln's Samarian Robinson signs to Rutgers

North Florida Christian's Ethan Fisher signs to Samford

North Florida Christian's JP Pickles signs to UTEP

North Florida Christian's Josh Schuchts signs to UTEP

Wakulla's Haden Klees signs to Samford

Wakulla's Leon Washington Jr. signs to Florida Atlantic University

Wakulla's Nehemiah Chandler signs to Georgia Tech

Gadsden County's Joasiah Knight signs to Illinois

Gadsden County's Nassir Williams signs to Central Michigan

From 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙚, 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖 to Mount Pleasant - Welcome home, 𝙉𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙨! 🔥



The 6’1” wide receiver comes to CMU from Gadsden County High School!



💻: https://t.co/D0SeCJHfDn#FireUpChips🔥⬆️🏈 | #2FiredUp4NSD pic.twitter.com/TxgkXJfDMo — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) December 20, 2023

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Where did Big Bend football players sign on early signing day