12 Big 12 Moments: Calcaterra's catch stuns Longhorns in Big 12 title game

Oct. 7—With just over two minutes remaining in the Big 12 Championship game, Oklahoma had the ball at the Texas 11-yard line with a decision to make.

The Sooners led by five points and could've called their third straight run to force Texas to burn its second timeout. Instead, quarterback Kyler Murray got the snap and took a three step drop before lofting a pass towards the end zone.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra was well-covered running up the seam, but the ball was placed perfectly. With a defender hanging onto his jersey, Calcaterra reeled in the catch in the end zone with one hand.

In the first-ever meeting between the two programs in a conference championship game, the Sooners were tied 27-27 heading into the final quarter. Oklahoma would go on to score in three different ways in the fourth quarter to secure it's fourth conference title in a row with a 39-27 win.

The win avenged a 48-45 Texas win in the Cotton Bowl.

After a field goal by Austin Seibert, cornerback Tre Brown put the Sooners ahead by five points after bringing down Texas quarterback Sam Elingher in his own end zone for a safety.

An interception by Tre Norwood in the final minute put the final nail in the coffin.

Murray threw for 379 yards and rushed for 39 more with three touchdowns. It wasn't just a statement win for the College Football Playoff-minded Sooners, but also for Murray's Heisman hopes.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa struggled in the SEC Championship game that same week and Murray ended up winning the award.

Oklahoma made it to the playoffs for the second season in a row and the third time in four years.

