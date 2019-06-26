'The 12 Best: 2018-19 Moments of the Year' — N'Keal Harry's incredible one-handed grab fuels Sun Devils' victory over USC

With less than nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Arizona State's N'Keal Harry sealed the Sun Devils' 38-35 win over USC when he pulled in a diving one-handed catch. Look back at Harry's catch and see the full list of the this year's top plays with "The 12 Best: 2018-19 Moments of the Year" debuting on Sunday, June 30 at 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

