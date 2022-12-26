12-3 Vikings are 3.5-point underdogs at 7-8 Packers

The Vikings have 12 wins this season. Eleven happened by one score. The other one happened back in Week One, when the Vikings beat the Packers, 23-7.

The two teams get together again in Week 17, with the Packers at 7-8. And, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Packers are consensus favorites, at 3.5 points.

It’s not a surprise. The Vikings continue to have many detractors, even as they keep winning. And, even though the reputation for having just a hint of fraud is arguably deserved, they probably like it that way.

The Packers will need the win to continue their unlikely playoff push. The Vikings need to keep winning in order to earn the No. 2 seed, and to continue a uphill shot at taking the top seed from the Eagles.

