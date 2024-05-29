11TH REGION SOFTBALL: Lady Indians move back into title game for first time in 12 years

May 28—LEXINGTON — Cassidy Gentry hadn't needed much support from her offense during her first two postseason starts in the circle.

The senior pitched a three-hit shutout in a win over Madison Southern in the 44th District Tournament title game, then allowed only two hits in a 1-0 victory over Western Hills in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.

On Tuesday, she finally gave up a run.

And her teammates responded.

"We decided we needed to score a few and help her out," Madison Central coach Randy Hall. "Maybe that's what (our offense) needed."

Central scored four times in the fifth inning and went on to claim a 6-1 win over Lafayette (24-5). The Lady Indians finished with 10 hits — including a solo homer by Lina Guerra — as they moved into the 11th Region Tournament title game for the first time since 2012.

Central faced Lexington Catholic (25-2) on Wednesday evening at Lafayette High School.

The game took place after The Register's deadline. For complete coverage check the Saturday edition of the paper or go to www.richmondregister.com

Gentry was outstanding again in the semifinals.

The senior allowed just three hits — including a solo home run — did not walk a batter and had two strikeouts. Gentry has a 17-3 record on the season.

"I just wanted to mix speeds and make sure that I was hitting my spots because Lafayette has good power (in their lineup)," Gentry said.

The Lady Indians had scored more than three runs only once in the past four games. They had just three hits in the win over Western Hills on Monday.

However, they got an offensive spark from an unlikely source on Tuesday.

Guerra's first homer of the season — a towering blast to center — put Central up 1-0 in the second.

"It was my first home run, ever," Guerra said. "I didn't know what to think."

Lafayette tied the game in the third on a homer by Kavery Myrick.

"I left that pitch in the middle of the plate and after that, I just knew I had to focus even more on hitting my spots," Gentry said.

The Lady Indians took control in the fifth inning.

Reille Parks delivered an RBI single to put Central back in front, 2-1. Olivia Metcalfe came up with a run-scoring hit and later stole home, while Brooklyn Guilbault had an RBI single.

In the top of the seventh, Guerra gave the Lady Indians a five-run lead with an RBI groundout.

Gentry gave up two singles in the sixth, but retired the side in order in the seventh to seal the win.

Guilbault was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and scored once. Cassidy Hack was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Parks was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and scored a run. Metcalfe was 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored once.

Mollie Neeley was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Kaylee Rice was 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run.

Gentry was 1-for-4.

The Lady Indians are one win away from their first 11th Region Tournament title in 22 years.

To earn that championship, though, they will have to defeat the team which ended their season each of the past two years.

Catholic beat Central in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament in 2022 (5-1) and 2023 (5-0) in Richmond.

"We are looking forward to it, but we know we are going up against one of the top pitchers in the state," Hall said.

FIRST ROUND

Andrea Linton wasn't sure if the line drive she ripped to center field on Monday in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament had the distance — or the height — to clear the fence.

It did.

But, just barely.

"I think the wind just took it," Linton said with a laugh.

The senior's solo home run helped the Lady Indians earn a historic victory.

Cassidy Gentry allowed just two hits as Madison Central (23-5) topped Western Hills (19-13), 1-0, in Richmond. The Lady Indians move back into the 11th Region semifinals for the first time since 2017.

The Lady Indians had only three hits against Western Hills, but Linton's fifth homer of the season was all the run support Gentry would need. The senior did not walk and batter and had three strikeouts.

"I've been relying on my defense a lot," Gentry said. "I've just been trying to hit my spots, making sure a throw as hard as I can, while making sure my change-up is on."

Cassidy Hack (double) and Reille Parks (single) had the only other hits for Central.