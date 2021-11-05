NFL Insider on whether or not the Giants should bring back Odell Beckham Jr | Ralph Vacchiano
Following the news that the Cleveland Browns are releasing Odell Beckham Jr, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about whether or not the Giants should look into a reunion with their controversial former star wide receiver. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts ""The Tailgate,"" and is a regular contributor to ""GEICO SportsNite."" Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.